The Orchestra Now Will Perform All-Richard Strauss Program in May

The Orchestra Now (TŌN) will perform its final concert this season in an all-Richard Strauss program, conducted by Music Director Leon Botstein on Tuesday, May 12, at Carnegie Hall. The evening includes Strauss's Alpine Symphony, which has an immense score that features Members of the Bard Festival Chorale, led by James Bagwell, and the Bard College Conservatory Orchestra alongside The Orchestra Now. The evening also offers the composer's Burleske with pianist Blair McMillen, a setting of four poems by the German poet and novelist Joseph von Eichendorff, a major writer of the Romantic period.

The performance is on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 7 PM.

After a string of successful tone poems, An Alpine Symphony was Richard Strauss's first such composition after nearly a dozen years of focusing on opera. Written for a massive orchestra that includes such rarities as the heckelphone, thunder sheets, and a wind machine, this rich masterpiece takes listeners through the ascent and descent of a mountain in the Alps, with meadows, streams, storms, and vistas along the way. Strauss's Burleske for piano and orchestra is performed by Blair McMillen. A faculty member at the Bard Conservatory and the Mannes School of Music, he is co-founder and co-director of the Rite of Summer Music Festival at New York City's Governors Island. Also on the program is Times of the Day, a setting of four nature poems by Joseph von Eichendorff.

Tickets, priced at $25-$50, are available by calling CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800, or at the Carnegie Hall box office at 57th & 7th Avenue.

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