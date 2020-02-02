The Night Shift Theatre Company Presents DRUNKEN SHAKESPEARE
Hey Nonny Nonny!! Will you be our Valentine?? Drunken Shakespeare: Love, Lust and Lagers is right around the corner!! If you wear RED, PINK, or PURPLE, you get a FREE RAFFLE TICKET!
The Night Shift Theatre Company's Drunken Shakespeare is the only free event of it's kind that invites you to revel in realness with rogues and stomp the runway with your Stratfordian swagger. And this month, we're inviting all of Shakespeare's fairies, Queens & Kings, cross-dressing dames, forbidden lovers, and everyone in between, to imbibe in some pub vibes!
Got an audition piece you've been dying to show off? Been itching for a chance to do a scene with a buddy? Maybe you don't consider yourself a performer, but you want to give that soliloquy from your high school English class a try? From professional actors to professional fans, Drunken Shakespeare is the judgment-free and admission-free Karaoke-style Shakespearean adventure on a Monday night!
The Sign-Up Siren will be with clipboard in hand, helping you snag a time slot, and The Rainbow Raffle Wench will be there with tickets to win prizes.
As always, 100% of our raffle proceeds will go towards making The Night Shift Theatre Company a fully-functioning production company again! We will have drink specials and games, as well as music, monologues, scenes, sonnets, and so much more!
Signup begins at 7:30PM, Act 1 starts at 8:00PM!
**Drunken Shakespeare is on the 3rd Monday of Every Month from January to November.**
