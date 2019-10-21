The New York Pops Will Honor Kristen and Bobby Lopez At 37th Birthday Gala

The New York Pops will honor the songwriting duo Kristen and Bobby Lopez at its 37th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The festive concert features the couple's iconic works-written with each other, as well as with other collaborators-performed by The New York Pops, under the music direction of Steven Reineke, along with a starry line-up of guest artists to be announced.

Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney's Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar's Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award). Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the upcoming motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.

"It's a thrilling opportunity to celebrate The Lopezes at this year's gala," said Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor. "Over the years, The New York Pops has performed selections from their wide-ranging songbook. But never before have we dedicated an entire concert to their brilliant music and lyrics. We can't wait to explore their body of work with a full orchestra, as well as the talents of the friends they've made along the way."

Proceeds from the Gala support the organization's PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

Additional New York Pops' concerts in the 2019-20 season at Carnegie Hall include: A Frank and Ella Christmas on December 20 and December 21 with Tony DeSare, Capathia Jenkins, and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA; Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein on January 24 with Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen, and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA; I'm Every Woman: Divas On Stage on February 14 with Mandy Gonzalez, Carrie Manolakos, and Alex Newell; and Movie Night: The Scores of John Williams on March 27.

Tickets for the concert will be available to the public in January 2020. Tickets to the black tie Dinner Dance will be available by calling The New York Pops office at 212-765-7677.





