The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation Announces Off-Off-Broadway Nominees

Jul. 24, 2018  

On Monday, July 23, 2018, The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation, the organization who for the past 14 years has been dedicated to celebrating Off-Off-Broadway, announced the 2018 nominees at its annual event, The IT Party. Celebrating fourteen years and thousands of nominees at le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleeker Street.

The FREE event was open to the entire community, celebrating the best and the brightest in OOB. The announcement was made by the co-executive directors, Shay Gines, and Nick Micozzi and Company Manager, Akia, plus members of the community including: CK Allen, Ariel Estrada, Susan Ferrara, Gideon Pianko, Aimee Todoroff, and Kathleen Warnock.

The 2018 recipients will be awarded from a pool of 157 individual artists, 53 different productions, and 52 different theatre companies. Nominated productions were seen on stages in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. In the past 14 years, the IT Awards have honored over 2,500 artists, over 700 productions and over 650 companies.

"It means so much to be recognized for our work. It is an honor to be nominated and our fellow artists truly inspire and motivate us," said Bethany Geraghty who is nominated for Outstanding Ensemble for New Dance Theatre's production of Asylum.
Press photos and information about the event are available at www.nyitawards.com and from our press agent Katie Rosin at 917-438-9223 and Katie@kampfirefilmspr.com.

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE
Danielle Amendola, Jessica Banegas, Ryan Hunt, Kelsey Martin, Joe Marx, Todd Ritch, Alyssa Faye Smith, Jordan Westfall, Felicia Wilkins The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 5th Floor Theatre Company

Jim Anderson, Jes Bedwinek, Amy Fulgham, Alexandra Gellner, Bethany, Patrick T. Horn, Shannon Stowe, Angie Tennant Asylum, New Dance Theatre in association with Access Theatre

Denali Bennett, Victoria Bundonis, LaDonna Burns, Denise DeMars, Tia DeShazor, Susan Cohen DeStefano, Christine Donnelly, Andrea Dotto, Dan Entriken, Jonathan Fluck, Spencer Hansen, James Harter, Marcie Henderson, Greg Horton, Kathleen LaMagna, Andrea McCullough, Sharae Moultrie, Ben Northrup, Rusty Riegelman, Bruce Sabath, Carolyn Seiff, Cliff Sellers, Lauren Alice Smith, Lucy Sorlucco, Tina Stafford, Noah Virgile, Mandarin Wu Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Zac Jaffee, Maurice Jones, Cassandra Paras, Leigh Williams, Justin Yorio The Loneliest Number, Amios

Cynthia Babak, Carrie Heitman, Emily Kunkel, Chad Lindsey, Elizabeth London, Asia Mark, Nylda Ria Mark, Javan Nelson, Jeremy RafalShe-She-She, Hook & Eye Theater

Sami Bray, Juliana Canfield, Samantha Blaire Cutler, Gregory Diaz IV, Renata Friedman, Carolyn Holding, Lynne Lipton, Austin Smith, Matthew Stadelmann, Paul Wesley Zurich, Colt Coeur


OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE
Eric Avilés
Where You From? What You Be About?, Liberation Arts Collective

Clara Francesca
Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale

Timothy McCown
Reynolds Syndrome, Loup Garou Internationale

J.A. Moad II
Outside Paducah: The Wars at Home, Poetic Theater Productions

Valerie Redd
You / Emma, Wandering Bark Theatre Company in association with IRT Theater

Ilia Volok
Diary of a Madman, A Perfect World Productions

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE
Eric Doviak
Apartment 301, Elsinore County

John Lenartz
Tartuffe, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble

Justin Phillips
A New Brain, The Gallery Players

Todd Ritch
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 5th Floor Theatre Company

Ric Sechrest
We Are a Masterpiece, Retro Productions

Justin Yorio
The Loneliest Number, Amios

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE
Victoria Bundonis
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

LaDonna Burns
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Mary-Linda Greene
Enough Vo5 for the Universe, Melanie Maria Goodreaux in association with Theater for the New City

Megan Greener
Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet Isn't Dead

Maria Peyramaure
Breitwisch Farm, Esperance Theater Company

Elisabeth Preston
The Elephant Man, The Gallery Players

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE
Travis Burbee
Dog Sees God, The E.P.I.C. Players

Christopher J. Domig
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

Greg Horton
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Jesse Manocherian
A New Brain, The Gallery Players

Ryan McCurdy
Greencard Wedding, Goode Productions

Mitch Tebo
Plaza Suite, The Gallery Players

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE
Rosa Arredondo
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy
Richard III, Smith Street Stage

Alexandra Cohler
Basement, Roly Poly Productions

Maggie Low
Chickens in the Yard, Adjusted Realists

Rosa Rodriguez
Three on a Match, IATI Theater

Camille Upshaw
Letters in the Dirt, The Brick Theater, Inc. in association with Rosie DeSantis

Leigh Williams
The Loneliest Number, Amios

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY/MOVEMENT
Mick Bleyer
Snow, A.N.O.N. Productions

Sara Brians
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Emily Clark
It Shoulda Been You, The Gallery Players

The New Dance Theatre Company
Asylum, New Dance Theatre in association with Access Theatre

Kristen Brooks Sandler
Lysistrata Jones, Ophelia Theatre Group

Keelie Sheridan, Yoshiko Usami, & The Ume Group
by wing, fin, hoof or foot, The Ume Group

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR
Adrienne Campbell-Holt
Zurich, Colt Coeur

Ashley Griffin
Snow, A.N.O.N. Productions

Mark Lewis
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

Timothy McCown Reynolds
Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale

Jordan Reeves
Pericles: Born in a Tempest, Hunger & Thirst Theatre in association with The Guerilla Shakespeare Project

Virlana Tkacz
1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs, Yara Arts Group in association with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN
Stacey Boggs
AMP, Goode Productions

Alejandro Fajardo
She-She-She, Hook & Eye Theater

Paul Hudson
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

Jeff Nash
Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale

Jay Ryan
The Snow Queen, Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre

Annie Wiegand
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Sidney Fortner
The Jewish King Lear, Metropolitan Playhouse

Joey Haws
The Elephant Man, The Gallery Players

Debbi Hobson
Tartuffe, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble

Jennifer A. Jacob
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Emily Rose Parman
Trojan Women, Hudson Warehouse

Haley Peterson
Soot and Spit, Our Voices Theater in association with IRT Theater

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Ann Beyersdorfer
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Ann Beyersdorfer
A Real Boy, Ivy Theatre Company

Clifton Chadick
Only You Can Prevent Wildfires, Ricochet Collective

You-Shin Chen
Basement, Roly Poly Productions

Maruti Evans
Precious Little Talent, Shea Delves Productions

Devin Petersen
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN
Dan Bianchi & Wes Shippee
Radiotheatre's 9th Annual H.P.Lovecraft Festival, Radiotheatre in association with Theater At St. John's

Megan Culley
A Real Boy, Ivy Theatre Company

Caroline Eng & James Higgins
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Beth Lake
The Snow Queen, Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre

Lee Salevan
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

Mark Van Hare
Sheila, The Associates Theater Ensemble

OUTSTANDING INNOVATIVE DESIGN
Sangmin Chae & Bo sul Kim
for Video Design
Panorama, LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club

Waldemart Klyuzko
for Projection Design
1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs , Yara Arts Group in association with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

Joe Moro
for Projection Design
Only You Can Prevent Wildfires, Ricochet Collective

Matt Reeves
for Projection Design
Pericles: Born in a Tempest, Hunger & Thirst Theatre in association with The Guerilla Shakespeare Project

Lisa Renkel
for Projection Design
Outside Paducah: The Wars at Home, Poetic Theater Productions

Eric Wright
for Puppet Design
A Real Boy, Ivy Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC
David Anzuelo, Jody Christopherson, Michael de Roos, Ryan McCurdy, Adam Swiderski
Greencard Wedding, Goode Productions

Dan Bianchi
Radiotheatre's 9th Annual H.P.Lovecraft Festival, Radiotheatre in association with Theater At St.John's

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca
She-She-She, Hook & Eye Theater

Julian Kytasty, Serhiy Zhadan, & The Dogs
1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs, Yara Arts Group in association with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

James Overton
Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet Isn't Dead

Jacob Subotnick
The Elephant Man, The Gallery Players

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SHORT SCRIPT
Mario Correa
Henry , F*It Club

Jahna Ferron-Smith
Imperfect and Important, F*It Club

Joseph Hefner
Agency, The Company Ink in association with Michael Johnson

Jon Kern
Cost/Benefit, F*It Club

Dan McCabe
Snackable Content, F*It Club

Amy Staats
Detention, F*It Club

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL FULL-LENGTH SCRIPT
Eric Avilés
Where You From? What You Be About?, Liberation Arts Collective

Rosie DeSantis
Letters in the Dirt, The Brick Theater, Inc. in association with Rosie DeSantis

Gina Femia
We Are a Masterpiece, Retro Productions

Clara Francesca
Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale

Stephen Kaliski
The Briefly Dead, Adjusted Realists

Matt Opatrny
The Snow Queen, Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre

Lizzie Vieh
The Loneliest Number, Amios

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE ART PRODUCTION
AMP
Goode Productions

Asylum
New Dance Theatre in association with Access Theatre

The Infinite Wrench
New York Neo-Futurists

Lost Adult: Answers to Any Name
Obvious Volcano

Panorama
LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club

Soot and Spit
Our Voices Theater in association with IRT Theater

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
5th Floor Theatre Company

1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs
Yara Arts Group in association with LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club

A Charlie Brown Christmas
The Secret Theatre

Follies
Astoria Performing Arts Center

Lysistrata Jones
Ophelia Theatre Group

A New Brain
The Gallery Players

OUTSTANDING PREMIERE PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Letters in the Dirt
The Brick Theater, Inc. in association with Rosie DeSantis

ReFUSE
Gemini CollisionWorks in association with The Brick Theater, Inc.

Snow
A.N.O.N. Productions

The Snow Queen
Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre

Three on a Match
IATI Theater

Zurich
Colt Coeur

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Sea Dog Theater

Independence
Erica Knight, Teryn Gray, and Paige Felger

The Jewish King Lear
Metropolitan Playhouse

Manifesting Mrs. Marx
Loup Garou Internationale

Much Ado About Nothing
Hamlet Isn't Dead

Pericles: Born in a Tempest
Hunger & Thirst Theatre in association with The Guerilla Shakespeare Project



