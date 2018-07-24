The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation Announces Off-Off-Broadway Nominees
On Monday, July 23, 2018, The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation, the organization who for the past 14 years has been dedicated to celebrating Off-Off-Broadway, announced the 2018 nominees at its annual event, The IT Party. Celebrating fourteen years and thousands of nominees at le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleeker Street.
The FREE event was open to the entire community, celebrating the best and the brightest in OOB. The announcement was made by the co-executive directors, Shay Gines, and Nick Micozzi and Company Manager, Akia, plus members of the community including: CK Allen, Ariel Estrada, Susan Ferrara, Gideon Pianko, Aimee Todoroff, and Kathleen Warnock.
The 2018 recipients will be awarded from a pool of 157 individual artists, 53 different productions, and 52 different theatre companies. Nominated productions were seen on stages in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. In the past 14 years, the IT Awards have honored over 2,500 artists, over 700 productions and over 650 companies.
"It means so much to be recognized for our work. It is an honor to be nominated and our fellow artists truly inspire and motivate us," said Bethany Geraghty who is nominated for Outstanding Ensemble for New Dance Theatre's production of Asylum.
Press photos and information about the event are available at www.nyitawards.com and from our press agent Katie Rosin at 917-438-9223 and Katie@kampfirefilmspr.com.
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE
Danielle Amendola, Jessica Banegas, Ryan Hunt, Kelsey Martin, Joe Marx, Todd Ritch, Alyssa Faye Smith, Jordan Westfall, Felicia Wilkins The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 5th Floor Theatre Company
Jim Anderson, Jes Bedwinek, Amy Fulgham, Alexandra Gellner, Bethany, Patrick T. Horn, Shannon Stowe, Angie Tennant Asylum, New Dance Theatre in association with Access Theatre
Denali Bennett, Victoria Bundonis, LaDonna Burns, Denise DeMars, Tia DeShazor, Susan Cohen DeStefano, Christine Donnelly, Andrea Dotto, Dan Entriken, Jonathan Fluck, Spencer Hansen, James Harter, Marcie Henderson, Greg Horton, Kathleen LaMagna, Andrea McCullough, Sharae Moultrie, Ben Northrup, Rusty Riegelman, Bruce Sabath, Carolyn Seiff, Cliff Sellers, Lauren Alice Smith, Lucy Sorlucco, Tina Stafford, Noah Virgile, Mandarin Wu Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center
Zac Jaffee, Maurice Jones, Cassandra Paras, Leigh Williams, Justin Yorio The Loneliest Number, Amios
Cynthia Babak, Carrie Heitman, Emily Kunkel, Chad Lindsey, Elizabeth London, Asia Mark, Nylda Ria Mark, Javan Nelson, Jeremy RafalShe-She-She, Hook & Eye Theater
Sami Bray, Juliana Canfield, Samantha Blaire Cutler, Gregory Diaz IV, Renata Friedman, Carolyn Holding, Lynne Lipton, Austin Smith, Matthew Stadelmann, Paul Wesley Zurich, Colt Coeur
OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE
Eric Avilés
Where You From? What You Be About?, Liberation Arts Collective
Clara Francesca
Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale
Timothy McCown
Reynolds Syndrome, Loup Garou Internationale
J.A. Moad II
Outside Paducah: The Wars at Home, Poetic Theater Productions
Valerie Redd
You / Emma, Wandering Bark Theatre Company in association with IRT Theater
Ilia Volok
Diary of a Madman, A Perfect World Productions
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE
Eric Doviak
Apartment 301, Elsinore County
John Lenartz
Tartuffe, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble
Justin Phillips
A New Brain, The Gallery Players
Todd Ritch
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 5th Floor Theatre Company
Ric Sechrest
We Are a Masterpiece, Retro Productions
Justin Yorio
The Loneliest Number, Amios
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE
Victoria Bundonis
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center
LaDonna Burns
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center
Mary-Linda Greene
Enough Vo5 for the Universe, Melanie Maria Goodreaux in association with Theater for the New City
Megan Greener
Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet Isn't Dead
Maria Peyramaure
Breitwisch Farm, Esperance Theater Company
Elisabeth Preston
The Elephant Man, The Gallery Players
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE
Travis Burbee
Dog Sees God, The E.P.I.C. Players
Christopher J. Domig
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater
Greg Horton
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center
Jesse Manocherian
A New Brain, The Gallery Players
Ryan McCurdy
Greencard Wedding, Goode Productions
Mitch Tebo
Plaza Suite, The Gallery Players
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE
Rosa Arredondo
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater
Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy
Richard III, Smith Street Stage
Alexandra Cohler
Basement, Roly Poly Productions
Maggie Low
Chickens in the Yard, Adjusted Realists
Rosa Rodriguez
Three on a Match, IATI Theater
Camille Upshaw
Letters in the Dirt, The Brick Theater, Inc. in association with Rosie DeSantis
Leigh Williams
The Loneliest Number, Amios
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY/MOVEMENT
Mick Bleyer
Snow, A.N.O.N. Productions
Sara Brians
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center
Emily Clark
It Shoulda Been You, The Gallery Players
The New Dance Theatre Company
Asylum, New Dance Theatre in association with Access Theatre
Kristen Brooks Sandler
Lysistrata Jones, Ophelia Theatre Group
Keelie Sheridan, Yoshiko Usami, & The Ume Group
by wing, fin, hoof or foot, The Ume Group
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR
Adrienne Campbell-Holt
Zurich, Colt Coeur
Ashley Griffin
Snow, A.N.O.N. Productions
Mark Lewis
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater
Timothy McCown Reynolds
Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale
Jordan Reeves
Pericles: Born in a Tempest, Hunger & Thirst Theatre in association with The Guerilla Shakespeare Project
Virlana Tkacz
1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs, Yara Arts Group in association with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN
Stacey Boggs
AMP, Goode Productions
Alejandro Fajardo
She-She-She, Hook & Eye Theater
Paul Hudson
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater
Jeff Nash
Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale
Jay Ryan
The Snow Queen, Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre
Annie Wiegand
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Sidney Fortner
The Jewish King Lear, Metropolitan Playhouse
Joey Haws
The Elephant Man, The Gallery Players
Debbi Hobson
Tartuffe, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble
Jennifer A. Jacob
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center
Emily Rose Parman
Trojan Women, Hudson Warehouse
Haley Peterson
Soot and Spit, Our Voices Theater in association with IRT Theater
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Ann Beyersdorfer
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center
Ann Beyersdorfer
A Real Boy, Ivy Theatre Company
Clifton Chadick
Only You Can Prevent Wildfires, Ricochet Collective
You-Shin Chen
Basement, Roly Poly Productions
Maruti Evans
Precious Little Talent, Shea Delves Productions
Devin Petersen
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN
Dan Bianchi & Wes Shippee
Radiotheatre's 9th Annual H.P.Lovecraft Festival, Radiotheatre in association with Theater At St. John's
Megan Culley
A Real Boy, Ivy Theatre Company
Caroline Eng & James Higgins
Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center
Beth Lake
The Snow Queen, Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre
Lee Salevan
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater
Mark Van Hare
Sheila, The Associates Theater Ensemble
OUTSTANDING INNOVATIVE DESIGN
Sangmin Chae & Bo sul Kim
for Video Design
Panorama, LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club
Waldemart Klyuzko
for Projection Design
1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs , Yara Arts Group in association with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club
Joe Moro
for Projection Design
Only You Can Prevent Wildfires, Ricochet Collective
Matt Reeves
for Projection Design
Pericles: Born in a Tempest, Hunger & Thirst Theatre in association with The Guerilla Shakespeare Project
Lisa Renkel
for Projection Design
Outside Paducah: The Wars at Home, Poetic Theater Productions
Eric Wright
for Puppet Design
A Real Boy, Ivy Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC
David Anzuelo, Jody Christopherson, Michael de Roos, Ryan McCurdy, Adam Swiderski
Greencard Wedding, Goode Productions
Dan Bianchi
Radiotheatre's 9th Annual H.P.Lovecraft Festival, Radiotheatre in association with Theater At St.John's
Pornchanok Kanchanabanca
She-She-She, Hook & Eye Theater
Julian Kytasty, Serhiy Zhadan, & The Dogs
1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs, Yara Arts Group in association with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club
James Overton
Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet Isn't Dead
Jacob Subotnick
The Elephant Man, The Gallery Players
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SHORT SCRIPT
Mario Correa
Henry , F*It Club
Jahna Ferron-Smith
Imperfect and Important, F*It Club
Joseph Hefner
Agency, The Company Ink in association with Michael Johnson
Jon Kern
Cost/Benefit, F*It Club
Dan McCabe
Snackable Content, F*It Club
Amy Staats
Detention, F*It Club
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL FULL-LENGTH SCRIPT
Eric Avilés
Where You From? What You Be About?, Liberation Arts Collective
Rosie DeSantis
Letters in the Dirt, The Brick Theater, Inc. in association with Rosie DeSantis
Gina Femia
We Are a Masterpiece, Retro Productions
Clara Francesca
Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale
Stephen Kaliski
The Briefly Dead, Adjusted Realists
Matt Opatrny
The Snow Queen, Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre
Lizzie Vieh
The Loneliest Number, Amios
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE ART PRODUCTION
AMP
Goode Productions
Asylum
New Dance Theatre in association with Access Theatre
The Infinite Wrench
New York Neo-Futurists
Lost Adult: Answers to Any Name
Obvious Volcano
Panorama
LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club
Soot and Spit
Our Voices Theater in association with IRT Theater
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
5th Floor Theatre Company
1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs
Yara Arts Group in association with LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club
A Charlie Brown Christmas
The Secret Theatre
Follies
Astoria Performing Arts Center
Lysistrata Jones
Ophelia Theatre Group
A New Brain
The Gallery Players
OUTSTANDING PREMIERE PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Letters in the Dirt
The Brick Theater, Inc. in association with Rosie DeSantis
ReFUSE
Gemini CollisionWorks in association with The Brick Theater, Inc.
Snow
A.N.O.N. Productions
The Snow Queen
Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre
Three on a Match
IATI Theater
Zurich
Colt Coeur
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Sea Dog Theater
Independence
Erica Knight, Teryn Gray, and Paige Felger
The Jewish King Lear
Metropolitan Playhouse
Manifesting Mrs. Marx
Loup Garou Internationale
Much Ado About Nothing
Hamlet Isn't Dead
Pericles: Born in a Tempest
Hunger & Thirst Theatre in association with The Guerilla Shakespeare Project