The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation Announces Off-Off-Broadway Nominees

On Monday, July 23, 2018, The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation, the organization who for the past 14 years has been dedicated to celebrating Off-Off-Broadway, announced the 2018 nominees at its annual event, The IT Party. Celebrating fourteen years and thousands of nominees at le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleeker Street.

The FREE event was open to the entire community, celebrating the best and the brightest in OOB. The announcement was made by the co-executive directors, Shay Gines, and Nick Micozzi and Company Manager, Akia, plus members of the community including: CK Allen, Ariel Estrada, Susan Ferrara, Gideon Pianko, Aimee Todoroff, and Kathleen Warnock.

The 2018 recipients will be awarded from a pool of 157 individual artists, 53 different productions, and 52 different theatre companies. Nominated productions were seen on stages in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. In the past 14 years, the IT Awards have honored over 2,500 artists, over 700 productions and over 650 companies.

"It means so much to be recognized for our work. It is an honor to be nominated and our fellow artists truly inspire and motivate us," said Bethany Geraghty who is nominated for Outstanding Ensemble for New Dance Theatre's production of Asylum.

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE

Danielle Amendola, Jessica Banegas, Ryan Hunt, Kelsey Martin, Joe Marx, Todd Ritch, Alyssa Faye Smith, Jordan Westfall, Felicia Wilkins The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 5th Floor Theatre Company

Jim Anderson, Jes Bedwinek, Amy Fulgham, Alexandra Gellner, Bethany, Patrick T. Horn, Shannon Stowe, Angie Tennant Asylum, New Dance Theatre in association with Access Theatre

Denali Bennett, Victoria Bundonis, LaDonna Burns, Denise DeMars, Tia DeShazor, Susan Cohen DeStefano, Christine Donnelly, Andrea Dotto, Dan Entriken, Jonathan Fluck, Spencer Hansen, James Harter, Marcie Henderson, Greg Horton, Kathleen LaMagna, Andrea McCullough, Sharae Moultrie, Ben Northrup, Rusty Riegelman, Bruce Sabath, Carolyn Seiff, Cliff Sellers, Lauren Alice Smith, Lucy Sorlucco, Tina Stafford, Noah Virgile, Mandarin Wu Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center



Zac Jaffee, Maurice Jones, Cassandra Paras, Leigh Williams, Justin Yorio The Loneliest Number, Amios



Cynthia Babak, Carrie Heitman, Emily Kunkel, Chad Lindsey, Elizabeth London, Asia Mark, Nylda Ria Mark, Javan Nelson, Jeremy RafalShe-She-She, Hook & Eye Theater



Sami Bray, Juliana Canfield, Samantha Blaire Cutler, Gregory Diaz IV, Renata Friedman, Carolyn Holding, Lynne Lipton, Austin Smith, Matthew Stadelmann, Paul Wesley Zurich, Colt Coeur





OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

Eric Avilés

Where You From? What You Be About?, Liberation Arts Collective

Clara Francesca

Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale

Timothy McCown

Reynolds Syndrome, Loup Garou Internationale

J.A. Moad II

Outside Paducah: The Wars at Home, Poetic Theater Productions

Valerie Redd

You / Emma, Wandering Bark Theatre Company in association with IRT Theater

Ilia Volok

Diary of a Madman, A Perfect World Productions



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE

Eric Doviak

Apartment 301, Elsinore County

John Lenartz

Tartuffe, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble

Justin Phillips

A New Brain, The Gallery Players

Todd Ritch

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 5th Floor Theatre Company

Ric Sechrest

We Are a Masterpiece, Retro Productions

Justin Yorio

The Loneliest Number, Amios



OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE

Victoria Bundonis

Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

LaDonna Burns

Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Mary-Linda Greene

Enough Vo5 for the Universe, Melanie Maria Goodreaux in association with Theater for the New City

Megan Greener

Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet Isn't Dead

Maria Peyramaure

Breitwisch Farm, Esperance Theater Company

Elisabeth Preston

The Elephant Man, The Gallery Players

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE

Travis Burbee

Dog Sees God, The E.P.I.C. Players

Christopher J. Domig

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

Greg Horton

Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Jesse Manocherian

A New Brain, The Gallery Players

Ryan McCurdy

Greencard Wedding, Goode Productions

Mitch Tebo

Plaza Suite, The Gallery Players

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE

Rosa Arredondo

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy

Richard III, Smith Street Stage

Alexandra Cohler

Basement, Roly Poly Productions

Maggie Low

Chickens in the Yard, Adjusted Realists

Rosa Rodriguez

Three on a Match, IATI Theater

Camille Upshaw

Letters in the Dirt, The Brick Theater, Inc. in association with Rosie DeSantis

Leigh Williams

The Loneliest Number, Amios

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY/MOVEMENT

Mick Bleyer

Snow, A.N.O.N. Productions

Sara Brians

Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Emily Clark

It Shoulda Been You, The Gallery Players

The New Dance Theatre Company

Asylum, New Dance Theatre in association with Access Theatre

Kristen Brooks Sandler

Lysistrata Jones, Ophelia Theatre Group

Keelie Sheridan, Yoshiko Usami, & The Ume Group

by wing, fin, hoof or foot, The Ume Group

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR

Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Zurich, Colt Coeur

Ashley Griffin

Snow, A.N.O.N. Productions

Mark Lewis

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

Timothy McCown Reynolds

Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale

Jordan Reeves

Pericles: Born in a Tempest, Hunger & Thirst Theatre in association with The Guerilla Shakespeare Project

Virlana Tkacz

1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs, Yara Arts Group in association with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Stacey Boggs

AMP, Goode Productions

Alejandro Fajardo

She-She-She, Hook & Eye Theater

Paul Hudson

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

Jeff Nash

Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale

Jay Ryan

The Snow Queen, Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre

Annie Wiegand

Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Sidney Fortner

The Jewish King Lear, Metropolitan Playhouse

Joey Haws

The Elephant Man, The Gallery Players

Debbi Hobson

Tartuffe, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble

Jennifer A. Jacob

Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Emily Rose Parman

Trojan Women, Hudson Warehouse

Haley Peterson

Soot and Spit, Our Voices Theater in association with IRT Theater

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Ann Beyersdorfer

Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Ann Beyersdorfer

A Real Boy, Ivy Theatre Company

Clifton Chadick

Only You Can Prevent Wildfires, Ricochet Collective

You-Shin Chen

Basement, Roly Poly Productions

Maruti Evans

Precious Little Talent, Shea Delves Productions

Devin Petersen

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

Dan Bianchi & Wes Shippee

Radiotheatre's 9th Annual H.P.Lovecraft Festival, Radiotheatre in association with Theater At St. John's

Megan Culley

A Real Boy, Ivy Theatre Company

Caroline Eng & James Higgins

Follies, Astoria Performing Arts Center

Beth Lake

The Snow Queen, Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre

Lee Salevan

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Sea Dog Theater

Mark Van Hare

Sheila, The Associates Theater Ensemble

OUTSTANDING INNOVATIVE DESIGN

Sangmin Chae & Bo sul Kim

for Video Design

Panorama, LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club

Waldemart Klyuzko

for Projection Design

1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs , Yara Arts Group in association with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

Joe Moro

for Projection Design

Only You Can Prevent Wildfires, Ricochet Collective

Matt Reeves

for Projection Design

Pericles: Born in a Tempest, Hunger & Thirst Theatre in association with The Guerilla Shakespeare Project

Lisa Renkel

for Projection Design

Outside Paducah: The Wars at Home, Poetic Theater Productions

Eric Wright

for Puppet Design

A Real Boy, Ivy Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC

David Anzuelo, Jody Christopherson, Michael de Roos, Ryan McCurdy, Adam Swiderski

Greencard Wedding, Goode Productions

Dan Bianchi

Radiotheatre's 9th Annual H.P.Lovecraft Festival, Radiotheatre in association with Theater At St.John's

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca

She-She-She, Hook & Eye Theater

Julian Kytasty, Serhiy Zhadan, & The Dogs

1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs, Yara Arts Group in association with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club

James Overton

Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet Isn't Dead

Jacob Subotnick

The Elephant Man, The Gallery Players

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SHORT SCRIPT

Mario Correa

Henry , F*It Club

Jahna Ferron-Smith

Imperfect and Important, F*It Club

Joseph Hefner

Agency, The Company Ink in association with Michael Johnson

Jon Kern

Cost/Benefit, F*It Club

Dan McCabe

Snackable Content, F*It Club

Amy Staats

Detention, F*It Club

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL FULL-LENGTH SCRIPT

Eric Avilés

Where You From? What You Be About?, Liberation Arts Collective

Rosie DeSantis

Letters in the Dirt, The Brick Theater, Inc. in association with Rosie DeSantis

Gina Femia

We Are a Masterpiece, Retro Productions

Clara Francesca

Manifesting Mrs. Marx, Loup Garou Internationale

Stephen Kaliski

The Briefly Dead, Adjusted Realists

Matt Opatrny

The Snow Queen, Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre

Lizzie Vieh

The Loneliest Number, Amios

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE ART PRODUCTION

AMP

Goode Productions

Asylum

New Dance Theatre in association with Access Theatre

The Infinite Wrench

New York Neo-Futurists

Lost Adult: Answers to Any Name

Obvious Volcano

Panorama

LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club

Soot and Spit

Our Voices Theater in association with IRT Theater

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

5th Floor Theatre Company

1917-2017:Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs

Yara Arts Group in association with LaMaMa Experimental Theater Club

A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Secret Theatre

Follies

Astoria Performing Arts Center

Lysistrata Jones

Ophelia Theatre Group

A New Brain

The Gallery Players

OUTSTANDING PREMIERE PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Letters in the Dirt

The Brick Theater, Inc. in association with Rosie DeSantis

ReFUSE

Gemini CollisionWorks in association with The Brick Theater, Inc.

Snow

A.N.O.N. Productions

The Snow Queen

Blessed Unrest in association with New Ohio Theatre

Three on a Match

IATI Theater

Zurich

Colt Coeur

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Sea Dog Theater

Independence

Erica Knight, Teryn Gray, and Paige Felger

The Jewish King Lear

Metropolitan Playhouse

Manifesting Mrs. Marx

Loup Garou Internationale

Much Ado About Nothing

Hamlet Isn't Dead

Pericles: Born in a Tempest

Hunger & Thirst Theatre in association with The Guerilla Shakespeare Project







