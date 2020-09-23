The New School's Mannes College of Music Announces Schneider Concerts Online Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Balourdet String Quartet, Verona String Quartet, Dior String Quartet and more will be featured.

The New School's Mannes College of Music has announced the Schneider Concerts ONLINE | 2020-21 Season - we have been working for the past few months to develop a flexible model that will allow us to continue to provide outstanding, emerging chamber artists with performance opportunities and offer New York audiences intimate introductions to the chamber music stars of the future.

All scheduled concerts will be produced for online presentation on Livestream.com, featuring unique programming for our series, as well as post-concert live discussions between the ensemble members and esteemed guest artists, with the opportunity for audience members to ask questions via chat. If conditions evolve to allow safe gathering in New York City and safe travel for the musicians, we will also present the ensembles live in The New School's hall on 12th Street. However, even when concerts are able to move forward in our hall, we will continue to present them online as well, so that those who do not feel safe in public gatherings don't have to miss anything.

We are pleased that this season, in addition to beloved works of the traditional chamber music repertoire, each concert features at least one work by a living composer. Composers are: Jessie Montgomery, Caroline Shaw, Reena Esmail, Cheryl Frances-Hoad, and John Corgiliano.

Sunday, October 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. (EDT) - Online Performance - link provided to ticket buyers

Balourdet String Quartet

Angela Bae and Justin DeFilippis, violin

Benjamin Zannoni, viola; Russell Houston, cello

Gold Medal 2020 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1 (1801)

Jessie Montgomery "Strum" (2006: revised 2012)

Béla Bartók String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91 (1929)

Post-concert discussion hosted by violinist Cho-Liang Lin with members of the Balourdet Quartet and composer Jessie Montgomery.

This program is presented in collaboration with the New England Conservatory

Sunday, November 15, 2020, 2:00 p.m. (EST) - Online Performance - link provided to ticket buyers

Verona String Quartet

Jonathan Ong and Dorothy Ro, violin

Abigail Rojansky, viola and guest cellist, Dmitri Kouzov

Winner 2020 Chamber Music America Cleveland Quartet Award

Reena Esmail String Quartet "Ragamala" (2013)

Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 51, No. 2 (1873)

This program is presented in collaboration with the Oberlin Conservatory of Music

January 31, 2021 - Online Performance - link provided to ticket buyers

Dior String Quartet

Noa Sarid and Tobias Elser, violin

Yuri Santos, viola and Yesol Choi, cello

First Prize Winner 2019 Plowman Competition

Franz Josef Haydn String Quartet in C Major, Op. 76, No. 3 "Emperor" (1797)

Caroline Shaw "Blueprint" (2017)

Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat Major, Op. 117 (1964)

Sunday, February 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. (EST) - ON STAGE in NYC and Online

Performance - link provided to ticket buyers

Merz Piano Trio

Brigid Coleridge, violin

Lee Dionne, piano

Julia Yang, cello

2019 Gold Medalists of the Fischoff and Chesapeake International Chamber Music Competitions

Pauline Viardot Twelve Poems of Pushkin, Fet, and Turgenev: 12. Zvezdy "Stars" (1862-63)*

Hildegard von Bingen Hymn O ignee spiritus (c. 1100)*

Cheryl Frances-Hoad "My Fleeting Angel" (2005)

Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat Major, Hob. XV/29 (1797)

Johannes Brahms Two Songs for Contralto, Viola, and Piano, Op. 91: No. 1. Gestillte Sehnsucht "Bestilled Longing" (1884)*

Robert Schumann Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 63 (1847)

*Arranged for piano trio by Merz Piano Trio

Sunday, March 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. (EDT) - ON STAGE in NYC and Online Performance

link provided to ticket buyers

Viano String Quartet - New York Debut

Lucy Wang and Hao Zhou, violin

Aiden Kane, viola and Tate Zawadiuk, cello

First-prize winners of the Banff International String Quartet Competition

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E Minor, Op. 59, No. 2 (1808)

Caroline Shaw String Quartet (2020)- New York Premiere

Antonín Dvořák String Quartet in A-flat Major, Op. 105 (1895)

Sunday, April 18, 2021, 2:00 p.m.(EDT) - ON STAGE in NYC and Online Performance

link provided to ticket buyers

PUBLIQuartet

Curtis Stewart and Jannina Norpoth, violin

Nick Revel, viola and Hamilton Berry, cello

Winner 2019 Chamber Music America Visionary Award and 2019 Grammy Nominee Best Chamber Music Performance

Jessie Montgomery "Voodoo Dolls" (2008)

George Walker String Quartet No. 1 "In Memory of My Grandmother M.K." (1947)

John Corigliano "Snapshot: Circa 1909" for Jeffery Multer (2003)

MIND | THE | GAP: "What is American?" - (2016) Improvisation/Re-composition of Antonín Dvořák "American" String Quartet in F Major, Op. 96 (1893)

Subscriptions and single tickets on sale now

The Schneider Concerts is committed to financial and physical access as reflected in our traditionally low ticket prices and the accommodations provided in our hall on 12th Street, including early seating for those with disabilities, large print programs, and assistive listening devices.

We continue that tradition online, providing captions for all concerts, as well as ticket prices lower than ever.

$45 for a six-concert subscription that includes all online events, as well as any live concerts we are able to present later in the season

$8 single ticket online performance

$18 single ticket general admission in person performance

$16 single ticket seniors 65+ and people with disabilities in person performance

$5 standby, students 30 and younger with school ID in person performance



For programming details and to purchase tickets, visit www.newschool.edu/concerts, email nsc@newschool.edu or call 212.229.5873

