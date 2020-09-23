The New School's Mannes College of Music Announces Schneider Concerts Online Season
Balourdet String Quartet, Verona String Quartet, Dior String Quartet and more will be featured.
The New School's Mannes College of Music has announced the Schneider Concerts ONLINE | 2020-21 Season - we have been working for the past few months to develop a flexible model that will allow us to continue to provide outstanding, emerging chamber artists with performance opportunities and offer New York audiences intimate introductions to the chamber music stars of the future.
All scheduled concerts will be produced for online presentation on Livestream.com, featuring unique programming for our series, as well as post-concert live discussions between the ensemble members and esteemed guest artists, with the opportunity for audience members to ask questions via chat. If conditions evolve to allow safe gathering in New York City and safe travel for the musicians, we will also present the ensembles live in The New School's hall on 12th Street. However, even when concerts are able to move forward in our hall, we will continue to present them online as well, so that those who do not feel safe in public gatherings don't have to miss anything.
We are pleased that this season, in addition to beloved works of the traditional chamber music repertoire, each concert features at least one work by a living composer. Composers are: Jessie Montgomery, Caroline Shaw, Reena Esmail, Cheryl Frances-Hoad, and John Corgiliano.
Sunday, October 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. (EDT) - Online Performance - link provided to ticket buyers
Balourdet String Quartet
Angela Bae and Justin DeFilippis, violin
Benjamin Zannoni, viola; Russell Houston, cello
Gold Medal 2020 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition
Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1 (1801)
Jessie Montgomery "Strum" (2006: revised 2012)
Béla Bartók String Quartet No. 4, Sz. 91 (1929)
Post-concert discussion hosted by violinist Cho-Liang Lin with members of the Balourdet Quartet and composer Jessie Montgomery.
This program is presented in collaboration with the New England Conservatory
Sunday, November 15, 2020, 2:00 p.m. (EST) - Online Performance - link provided to ticket buyers
Verona String Quartet
Jonathan Ong and Dorothy Ro, violin
Abigail Rojansky, viola and guest cellist, Dmitri Kouzov
Winner 2020 Chamber Music America Cleveland Quartet Award
Reena Esmail String Quartet "Ragamala" (2013)
Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 51, No. 2 (1873)
This program is presented in collaboration with the Oberlin Conservatory of Music
January 31, 2021 - Online Performance - link provided to ticket buyers
Dior String Quartet
Noa Sarid and Tobias Elser, violin
Yuri Santos, viola and Yesol Choi, cello
First Prize Winner 2019 Plowman Competition
Franz Josef Haydn String Quartet in C Major, Op. 76, No. 3 "Emperor" (1797)
Caroline Shaw "Blueprint" (2017)
Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 9 in E-flat Major, Op. 117 (1964)
Sunday, February 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. (EST) - ON STAGE in NYC and Online
Performance - link provided to ticket buyers
Merz Piano Trio
Brigid Coleridge, violin
Lee Dionne, piano
Julia Yang, cello
2019 Gold Medalists of the Fischoff and Chesapeake International Chamber Music Competitions
Pauline Viardot Twelve Poems of Pushkin, Fet, and Turgenev: 12. Zvezdy "Stars" (1862-63)*
Hildegard von Bingen Hymn O ignee spiritus (c. 1100)*
Cheryl Frances-Hoad "My Fleeting Angel" (2005)
Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat Major, Hob. XV/29 (1797)
Johannes Brahms Two Songs for Contralto, Viola, and Piano, Op. 91: No. 1. Gestillte Sehnsucht "Bestilled Longing" (1884)*
Robert Schumann Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 63 (1847)
*Arranged for piano trio by Merz Piano Trio
Sunday, March 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. (EDT) - ON STAGE in NYC and Online Performance
link provided to ticket buyers
Viano String Quartet - New York Debut
Lucy Wang and Hao Zhou, violin
Aiden Kane, viola and Tate Zawadiuk, cello
First-prize winners of the Banff International String Quartet Competition
Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 8 in E Minor, Op. 59, No. 2 (1808)
Caroline Shaw String Quartet (2020)- New York Premiere
Antonín Dvořák String Quartet in A-flat Major, Op. 105 (1895)
Sunday, April 18, 2021, 2:00 p.m.(EDT) - ON STAGE in NYC and Online Performance
link provided to ticket buyers
PUBLIQuartet
Curtis Stewart and Jannina Norpoth, violin
Nick Revel, viola and Hamilton Berry, cello
Winner 2019 Chamber Music America Visionary Award and 2019 Grammy Nominee Best Chamber Music Performance
Jessie Montgomery "Voodoo Dolls" (2008)
George Walker String Quartet No. 1 "In Memory of My Grandmother M.K." (1947)
John Corigliano "Snapshot: Circa 1909" for Jeffery Multer (2003)
MIND | THE | GAP: "What is American?" - (2016) Improvisation/Re-composition of Antonín Dvořák "American" String Quartet in F Major, Op. 96 (1893)
Subscriptions and single tickets on sale now
The Schneider Concerts is committed to financial and physical access as reflected in our traditionally low ticket prices and the accommodations provided in our hall on 12th Street, including early seating for those with disabilities, large print programs, and assistive listening devices.
We continue that tradition online, providing captions for all concerts, as well as ticket prices lower than ever.
$45 for a six-concert subscription that includes all online events, as well as any live concerts we are able to present later in the season
$8 single ticket online performance
$18 single ticket general admission in person performance
$16 single ticket seniors 65+ and people with disabilities in person performance
$5 standby, students 30 and younger with school ID in person performance
For programming details and to purchase tickets, visit www.newschool.edu/concerts, email nsc@newschool.edu or call 212.229.5873
