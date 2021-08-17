The National Arts Club to Present Conversation With James Lapine

Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist James Lapine shares his behind-the-scenes process of bringing forth the iconic Broadway musical Sunday In The Park With George with Jeanine Tesori, Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist for Fun Home and Soft Power. The conversation takes place on Monday, September 20 at The National Arts Club.

Just released, the work chronicles how Georges Seurat's 19th century pointillist painting "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" inspired the creation of the musical masterpiece "bit-by-bit" with Sondheim and reveals the collaboration and friendship between two theatrical geniuses as well as other gifted artists who brought the show to life.

Q&A and book signing follow.

