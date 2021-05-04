The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Mother and Sarah

As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.



Today's spotlight is on the moms of Ragtime, Mother and Sarah.

Meet the Moms:

The house on the hill in New Rochelle is Mother's domain, and her life is turned upside-down when she finds a baby belonging to another young mother, Sarah. While Sarah dreams of a better future for her child, Mother must come to terms with the part she wants to play within her own family, and in a larger sense, in the her changing world.

Most Motherly Musical Moments:

"See them running down the beach.

Children run so fast

Toward the future

From the past.

There they stand,

Making footprints in the sand,

And forever, hand in hand,

Our children.

Two small lives,

Silhouetted by the blue,

One like me

And one like you.

Our children."

-Our Children

"Beyond that road

Beyond this lifetime

That car full of hope

Will always gleam

With the promise of happiness

And the freedom he'll live to know

He'll travel with head held high

Just as far as his heart can go

And he will ride

Our son will ride

On the wheels of a dream"

-Wheels of a Dream

If They Were a Flower...

Sarah would be lavender- calming and gentle, while Mother would be an orchid- nurturing but complex.

