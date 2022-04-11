The McKittrick Hotel to Open Gallow Green Rooftop

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced the spring opening of its rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green. A new menu of seasonal dinner and drinks will launch with the annual Herb Festival on April 20.

The McKittrick's rooftop secret garden escape is back in bloom - overflowing with flowers, herbs, and hanging vines that create a whimsical, dream-like setting. The outdoor space has plenty of intimate nooks for a romantic tête-à-tête as well as protection from the elements to accommodate guests rain or shine. Perfect before or after one of the hotel's award-winning theatrical experiences.

Gallow Green celebrates the return of spring with the annual Herb Festival on Wednesday 4/20. Entry includes passed samples from the new menu, tastings from Taco, Slider and Specialty Cocktail stations, as well as beer, wine, and Prosecco. Tickets are $60 per person (+tax, fees, and gratuity) for a two-hour seating at 5 or 7:30PM.

The menu is crafted by Executive Chef, Pascal Le Seac'h. Originally from France, Le Seac'h has cooked professionally in New York for more than 20 years. He first trained at the Michelin-starred Le Chantecler in Nice, before helming the stoves for celebrated restaurateurs André Balazs at The Sunset Beach Resort and Keith McNally at Balthazar and Pastis. Over the course of his distinguished career, Le Seac'h has also worked for awarded chefs Daniel Boulud at his namesake restaurant, Daniel, and Jean-Michel Diot at Park Bistro.

Menu highlights include new Tacos with chicken, steak, carnitas, shrimp, or cacti on corn tortillas made fresh in-house, and Grilled Scottish Salmon on a bed of Bibb lettuce with seasonal vegetables and rosé cava dressing. Heartier dishes include an Angus Flat Iron Steak, served with silky pink peppercorn sauce, and signature Cheeseburger made with a special blend of DeBragga steak, bacon marmalade, and pickles. Extra crispy French Fries with a kick of Aleppo pepper seasoning accompany both.

Chilled Raw Bar selections, gorgeously presented Crudité, a Saxelby Cheese Plate, lightly fried Calamari, and decadent desserts provide the perfect start and finish to any meal.

Guests can sip on hand-crafted cocktails inspired by the hotel and its residents, like the Sleep No More (pea flower-infused vodka, elderflower, and rosé cider), Gallow Green (bourbon, blue curaçao, citrus, and ginger) and World's Fair (matcha-infused mezcal and cucumber). Wine by the glass or bottle, local beer, and seasonal ciders are also available.

Gallow Green has appeared on "best rooftop" lists for Business Insider, Condé Nast Traveler, Eater, Esquire, Grub Street, The Infatuation, and USA Today, as well as "most romantic" by Forbes, Glamour, GQ, Sunday Times UK, Gotham, InsideHook, Time Out New York, and more.

Gallow Green is open daily from 5PM for dinner and drinks. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for visitors and for the members of our team. Guests of Gallow will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Sleep No More, Speakeasy Magick, and the New York premiere of How The Hell Did I Get Here?, starring Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol, are also running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

Photo credit: Jamie Watts