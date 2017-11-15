The Maxamoo Podcast Reviews JUNK, SOLSTICE PARTY! VEIL'D, and More

On the latest episode of the Maxamoo podcast, Diep, PennyMaria, and Lindsay talk about what they've seen on the stage lately, including Solstice Party!, The Elephant in Every Room I Enter, Veil'd, Junk.

Solstice Party! by Susan Soon He Stanton from Live Source Theatre Group at A.R.T/New York Theatres (0:50)

The Elephant in Every Room I Enter by Gardiner Comfort at Next Door At NYTW (10:33)

Veil'd by Monet Hurst-Mendoza at Astoria Performing Arts Center (19:00)

Junk by Ayad Akhtar at Lincoln Center Theater (33:15)

Looking forward to:

The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis at Lyceum Theatre

About School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh at MCC Theater

About Maxamoo

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.

The best way to stay up-to-date about New York City theater is to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Maxamoo covers New York City theater through our podcast programing, including roundtable discussions on Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast and artist interviews on the Playwrights & Performers Podcast.

