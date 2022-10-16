The Life and Times of Legendary Playwright, Arthur Miller

He is considered one of the greatest playwrights of the twentieth century, and his legacy continues on Broadway this season.

Arthur Miller's career as a writer spanned over seven decades and gave us some of the greatest works in the American theatrical canon. While plays like Death of a Salesman, A View from the Bridge and The Crucible are Miller's best known, he wrote dozens of other works during his lifetime.

In celebration of Death of A Saleman's opening last week at the Hudson Theatre, we are tributing the playwright with an in-depth look at his life and works.



