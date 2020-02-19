The Lambs Bestows Honorary Title To Anita Gillette
At a "Monday Night at The Lambs," The Lambs - in conjunction with Harvardwood - held an evening with special guest Anita Gillette. Anita spoke about her long and
varied career in theater, film and television, recalling many personal moments along the way. Interviewed by Foster Hirsch, author of 16 books on theater and film and professor at Brooklyn College, Anita shared many of her experiences from her lengthy and impressive career, which includes 14 Broadway shows. Accompanied by pianist Paul Greenwood, Anita performed several songs to the enthusiastic audience. She spoke about the many people she has worked with, including Lambs' members Irving Berlin and Hal Prince.
The Lambs was founded in 1874 (www.The-Lambs.org), a social club for
professionals of entertainment and the arts is America's oldest professional
theatrical association. It was members of The Lambs who founded the Actors'
Fund of America, ASCAP, Actors' Equity, Paramount Pictures, United Artists, and
most recently the merger that created SAG-AFTRA.
Harvardwood is a non-profit organization for members of the Harvard University
community who believe in the power and purpose of the arts
(www.Harvardwood.org). The Lambs and Harvardwood often hold joint events of
mutual interest to members of both organizations.
At the end of the evening, Shepherd Marc Baron surprised Ms. Gillette and
bestowed an Honorary Membership to The Lambs in recognition for her artistic
accomplishments. Mr. Baron stated, "On behalf of the Council of The Lambs and
its membership, in recognition for your outstanding career in theater, film and
television. we hereby proclaim you an Honorary Member," and presented her
with a framed certificate. Other Honorary members include Jim Dale, Loretta Swit,
Matthew Broderick and Stephen Schwartz. Afterwards many gather in the club's
pub for dinner and conversation. The evening raised money for The Lambs
Foundation (www.TheLambsFoundation.org), which supports education in the arts
and non-profit theater.
