The Joyce Theater Cancels Performances Through End of March

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) announced changes today to the current season's programming in light of the preventative measures being taken across New York City to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Effective beginning today, Friday, March 13 through the end of March, all performances at The Joyce Theater are cancelled to ensure the health and safety of The Joyce's patrons, staff, and artists.

Following Governor Guomo's decision regarding large gatherings, and in consideration of the best interests of its audiences, The Joyce is cancelling all remaining performances through the end of the month. Companies included in these cancellations are the remaining performances of Scottish Ballet's This Is My Body (March 13-15), Lyon Opera Ballet in Trois Grandes Fugues (March 18-22), and Malpaso Dance Company (March 24-29).

The Joyce is providing current ticket holders with the following options:

Donate this purchase to The Joyce Theater.

Exchange your ticket for a Joyce gift certificate of equal value.

Request a refund of your ticket purchase.

If The Joyce does not receive communication from patrons within 48 hours, all tickets automatically be refunded.

Box office phone lines will be very busy during this time. For the best service, please fill out this survey to select your choice from the options above.

"In these rare and difficult times, we truly appreciate our audience's investment in New York City's rich arts and culture organizations," says Executive Director Linda Shelton. "As we are monitoring the situation, we will continue to seek guidance and best practices from the appropriate health authorities and communicate any updates to our patrons."

For more information and any immediate updates regarding performances, please visit www.Joyce.org.





