The Joyce Celebrates Eight Companies In AMERICAN DANCE PLATFORM 2020

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) continues its celebration of homegrown dance companies with the 2020 edition of American Dance Platform. The showcase of eight U.S.-based companies, dedicated to the memory of Theodore S. Bartwink of The Harkness Foundation for Dance, will be presented at The Joyce Theater from January 7-12. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$45, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

The fifth annual American Dance Platform is curated by Christy Bolingbroke, the founding executive/artistic director at the National Center for Choreography at the University of Akron. Ms. Bolingbroke has selected eight companies from across the country that will each perform twice throughout the week on a shared bill. The week opens with two companies that celebrate the artistry and history of performers of color, as Urban Bush Women and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company take the stage in a shared program, the latter making their first Joyce appearance in 20 years. Limón Dance Company makes their first of two 2020 Joyce appearances on a shared bill with Dallas-based Bruce Wood Dance in their Joyce debut with two New York premieres. Two San Francisco companies-Embodiment Project and ODC/Dance-make their way across the country to share the Joyce stage for two evenings of boundary-pushing work. Rounding out this year's American Dance Platform, Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre brings their signature whimsy and poignancy alongside the return of Rennie Harris Puremovement's masterful mashup of street dances. Rennie Harris Puremovement will also enjoy a week-long engagement this summer.

Companies & Programs of The Joyce Theater's 2020 American Dance Platform

Tuesday, January 7 at 7:30pm; Sunday, January 12 at 7:30pm

Urban Bush Women (Brooklyn, NY)

Women's Resistance by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar & Germaine Acogny

I Don't Know, but I Been Told, If You Keep on Dancin' You Never Grow Old by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar

Dayton Contmeporary Dance Company (Dayton, OH)

Indestructible by Abby Zbikowski

Geography of the Cotton Field by Donald Byrd

Wednesday, January 8 at 7:30pm; Sunday, January 12 at 2pm

Bruce Wood Dance (Dallas, TX)

Yesod by Katarzyna Skarpetowska

I'm My Brother's Keeper by Bruce Wood

Limón Dance Company (New York, NY)

Night Light by Kate Weare

A Suite from a Choreographic Offering by José Limón

Thursday, January 9 at 8pm; Saturday, January 11 at 8pm

Embodiment Project (San Francisco, CA)

Ancient Children by Nicole Klaymoon

ODC/Dance (San Francisco, CA)

Dead Reckoning by KT Nelson

Friday, January 10 at 8pm; Saturday, January 11 at 2pm

Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre (Miami, FL)

Make Believe by Rosie Herrera

Rennie Harris Puremovement (Philadelphia, PA)

Nuttin' But a Word by Rennie Harris





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You