The Jewish Museum Exhibition 'We Fight to Build a Free World: An Exhibition by Jonathan Horowitz' to Close in February

The Jewish Museum exhibition We Fight to Build a Free World: An Exhibition by Jonathan Horowitz closes on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Conceived from a starting point in 2017 of addressing the resurgence of anti-Semitism, this exhibition uses a broader lens to look at oppression and bigotry. The relevance of this exhibition has become more acute as the country continues to reel from numerous incidents of police brutality towards people of color and a reckoning with the history of systemic racism.

Featuring more than 80 works of painting, sculpture, photography, and video, the exhibition includes new works by Horowitz, along with artworks by Asco, Huma Bhabha, Enrique Chagoya, Robert Colescott, Philip Evergood, Luis Jiménez, Rebecca Lepkoff, Glenn Ligon, Abraham Manievich, Bernard Perlin, Adrian Piper, Fritz Scholder, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Henry Sugimoto, Kara Walker, Andy Warhol , Max Weber, and Charles White , among others. The exhibition also includes 36 commissioned protest posters by contemporary artists, including Judith Bernstein, Marcel Dzama, Nicolas Galanin, Rico Gatson, Kim Gordon and Jason Smith, Cheyenne Julien, Christine Sun Kim, Guadalupe Maravilla, Marilyn Minter, and Edel Rodriguez.