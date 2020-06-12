The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents A Virtual Play Reading Of RECLUSE By Don Rosenthal

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents a Virtual Play Reading of RECLUSE by Don Rosenthal and Directed by Van Dirk Fisher on Zoom on SUNDAY, JUNE 14TH @ 7 PM EST (U.S. and Canada). The cast includes: Steve Sherman, the lead in RECLUSE as the Narrator, William. Mr. Sherman has appeared in the National Tours of The Who's Tommy and Aladdin. Eileen Weisinger, plays Betty Petry, his wife. Ms. Weisinger has co-starred on Law & Order: SVU, The Practice, Orange Is The New Black, Power and Charm, to name a few. Carrie Gibson, is Betty's mom, Peggy. Ms. Gibbson has co-starred on This Is Us, All Rise, Superstore, Grey's Anatomy, Jane The Virgin, and has a recurring role on The Politician.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wxKvCxm_QCS-KMGmwifmQQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Donation: $5.00 Proceeds will benefit the Riant Theatre.

This is the story of a man who has become withdrawn and reclusive. One day he meets a woman that slowly brings him out of his shell and back to normalcy. But along the way he deals with murder, betrayal and love.

THE CAST:

NARRATOR as WILLIAM..........Steve Sherman

WILLIAM PETRY.......................Dan Goldring

BETTY PETRY..........................Eileen Weisinger

SALESPERSON........................Samar El-Zein

PEGGY......................................Carrie Gibson

KAREN......................................Samar El-Zein

DIMITRI.....................................Buddy Daniels

CUSTOMER..............................Rashida Costa

DETECTIVE #1.........................Rashida Costa

DETECTIVE #2.........................Joe Walters

UNCLE MAXWELL...................Scott Zimmerman

GIRL ON TRAIN....................Rashida Costa

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL visit https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-jocunda-music-film-theatre-festival.html

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series visit https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=online_play_reading_series_on_zoom

