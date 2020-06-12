The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents A Virtual Play Reading Of RECLUSE By Don Rosenthal
The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents a Virtual Play Reading of RECLUSE by Don Rosenthal and Directed by Van Dirk Fisher on Zoom on SUNDAY, JUNE 14TH @ 7 PM EST (U.S. and Canada). The cast includes: Steve Sherman, the lead in RECLUSE as the Narrator, William. Mr. Sherman has appeared in the National Tours of The Who's Tommy and Aladdin. Eileen Weisinger, plays Betty Petry, his wife. Ms. Weisinger has co-starred on Law & Order: SVU, The Practice, Orange Is The New Black, Power and Charm, to name a few. Carrie Gibson, is Betty's mom, Peggy. Ms. Gibbson has co-starred on This Is Us, All Rise, Superstore, Grey's Anatomy, Jane The Virgin, and has a recurring role on The Politician.
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wxKvCxm_QCS-KMGmwifmQQ
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Donation: $5.00 Proceeds will benefit the Riant Theatre.
This is the story of a man who has become withdrawn and reclusive. One day he meets a woman that slowly brings him out of his shell and back to normalcy. But along the way he deals with murder, betrayal and love.
THE CAST:
NARRATOR as WILLIAM..........Steve Sherman
WILLIAM PETRY.......................Dan Goldring
BETTY PETRY..........................Eileen Weisinger
SALESPERSON........................Samar El-Zein
PEGGY......................................Carrie Gibson
KAREN......................................Samar El-Zein
DIMITRI.....................................Buddy Daniels
CUSTOMER..............................Rashida Costa
DETECTIVE #1.........................Rashida Costa
DETECTIVE #2.........................Joe Walters
UNCLE MAXWELL...................Scott Zimmerman
GIRL ON TRAIN....................Rashida Costa
There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.
To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL visit https://jocundamftfestival.blogspot.com/2020/03/the-jocunda-music-film-theatre-festival.html
To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series visit https://www.therianttheatre.com/index.php?n=online_play_reading_series_on_zoom
