Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The French Institute Alliance Française Presents the Sixth Annual ANIMATION FIRST Festival Runs January 27- January 29

The festival will present seven feature-length films (including four U.S. and three NY premieres), and six short film programs with over 65 new shorts.

Jan. 12, 2023  
The French Institute Alliance Française Presents the Sixth Annual ANIMATION FIRST Festival Runs January 27- January 29

The French Institute Alliance Française presents the sixth edition of Animation First, the only U.S. festival dedicated to French animation. The 2023 festival runs from Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29 and will present seven feature-length films (including four U.S. and three NY premieres), and six short film programs with over 65 new shorts.

The complete Animation First program will comprise filmmaker conversations, three "Work in Progress" presentations, a selection of video games and AR-VR experiences, and student shorts programs. Animation First curators are Delphine Selles-Alvarez, FIAF Film Curator, and Chloé Dheu, FIAF Film Coordinator.

Opening the festival on Friday, January 27 will be the NY premiere of Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre's Little Nicholas: Happy As Can Be. Little Nicholas is a charming rendition of artist Jean-Jacques Sempé's and René Goscinny's lives which co-exist within the fictitious adventures of Le Petit Nicolas, the beloved French children's character. The film is being presented in conjunction with the FIAF Gallery exhibition: Signature Sempé. The exhibition will consist of a selection of Sempé's most iconic works, including quintessential drawings from Le Petit Nicolas and New Yorker cover designs that will be on view during the festival and through April 7 in the FIAF Gallery. Additionally, there will be a conversation with the Little Nicholas filmmakers, gallerist Martine Gossieaux, and New Yorker artistic director Françoise Mouly examining the allure and longevity of Sempé and Le Petit Nicolas on January 28.

The Animation First 2023 Guest of Honor is award-winning screenwriter and director, Anca Damian. Damian will present the NY premiere of her mixed media animated film, The Island (The Island was an Animation First 2021 'Work in Progress' presentation) on Sunday, January 29. Following the screening, there will be a conversation with Damian where she will discuss her new film and the augmented reality companion piece, In Search of Paradise.

The closing night film on Sunday, January 29 will be the U.S. premiere of Alain Ughetto's stop motion feature, No Dogs or Italians Allowed. Told as a fictional dialog between the filmmaker and his grandmother, the film details the lives of Italian immigrants who fled poverty and fascism. Other 2023 feature films include the NY premiere of Alberto Vázquez's Unicorn Wars, an anti-war allegory; the U.S. premiere of Michael Ocelot's The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess, three tales celebrating courage in the face of injustice; the U.S. premiere of Pierre Földes' Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman, based on short stories by Haruki Murakami, and recently added directors cut of the 1987 film, Gandahar.

This year's festival will include six short film programs: Best of Annecy, Best of Annecy Kids, New Francophone Shorts programs, Student Shorts Competition and RECA, the French Animation School Network. There will also be three 'Work in Progress' presentations for 2023: Sepideh Farsi's The Siren, Chiara Malta & Sébastien Laudenbach's Chicken for Linda, and artist Cédric Babouche and producer Aymeric Castaing's video game Dordogne. Throughout the festival, the FIAF Library will be free and open to the public to experience video games and virtual reality films from French studios and distributors.

The complete Animation First 2023 schedule can be found here.

Festival passes are available for accredited press. Please inquire at contact below.

Created in 2018, Animation First is the only film festival in the United States dedicated to French animation.

Today, France is Europe's largest producer and the world's third-largest exporter of animated film. Since its beginnings in the late 19th century when Emile Reynaud projected his Pantomimes Lumineuses at the Musée Grevin in Paris, the French animation industry has inspired filmmakers and artists. Their resulting experiments with puppets, cutouts, and stop motion, have been instrumental in inventing important techniques in cinema. Renowned for its stylistic innovation and an approach that integrates artisanal methods with technological ingenuity, French animation continues to garner awards worldwide and spans a diversity of genres. It is responsible for a variety of films from independent art-house successes such as Sylvain Chomet's The Triplets of Belleville and Michael Dudok de Wit's The Red Turtle to those for mature audiences like Persepolis and I Lost My Body to the Franco-American Despicable Me franchise.

Beyond films, France has carved out an important space in animated TV programs, web series, video games, and the rapidly developing fields of virtual reality and new technologies.




Related Stories
Viral Backseat Lip Syncer Gets a Surprise Trip to Broadway Photo
Viral Backseat Lip Syncer Gets a Surprise Trip to Broadway
A young lip syncer from California just had his dreams come true! Nathan, who went viral on Tiktok earlier this week for his backseat lip sync of Matilda, was just gifted a trip to New York City to see his first Broadway show. 'Delta Airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to see his first Broadway musical in New York City!!!!!' tweeted his mom, Samantha.
Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow Photo
Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Video: Marlow & Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Photo
Video: Marlow & Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT
Watch SIX’s Tony Award winning duo, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, discuss SIX’s Original Broadway Cast Recording, SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT. In the video, Toby and Lucy discuss why they chose the album to be live. 
Phillips & Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Photo
Phillips & Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Pasadena Playhouse has announced the cast for Sunday in the Park with George, the first production of the theater’s six-month-long celebration of Stephen Sondheim. See performances dates and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Clare Perkins, Marcus Adolphy & More to Star in THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN North American Premiere at A.R.T.Clare Perkins, Marcus Adolphy & More to Star in THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN North American Premiere at A.R.T.
January 12, 2023

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) has announced the cast and creative team of The Wife of Willesden. See how to purchase tickets!
Colton Ryan & Anna Uzele to Star in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Opening on Broadway This SpringColton Ryan & Anna Uzele to Star in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Opening on Broadway This Spring
January 12, 2023

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will star in the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, coming to Broadway this Spring! See how to purchase tickets and more!
Concord Theatricals Reveals Winners of 'Kick Off Your Sunday Shoes: The FOOTLOOSE Competition'Concord Theatricals Reveals Winners of 'Kick Off Your Sunday Shoes: The FOOTLOOSE Competition'
January 12, 2023

Concord Theatricals has revealed the winners of their Kick Off Your Sunday Shoes: The Footloose Competition. See who the winners are, and learn more about the competition!
Photo: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Pose in New Art for SWEENEY TODDPhoto: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Pose in New Art for SWEENEY TODD
January 12, 2023

Check out new artwork of Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Idina Menzel Will Lead World Premiere Musical REDWOOD at La Jolla Playhouse Next YearIdina Menzel Will Lead World Premiere Musical REDWOOD at La Jolla Playhouse Next Year
January 12, 2023

Idina Menzel is headed back to the stage! She will star in the world premiere musical Redwood, which Menzel began developing nearly 20 years ago. The production will premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2024.
share