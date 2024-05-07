The Film Lab's 72 Hour Shootout To Return For Their 20th Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Film Lab will present the return of their 72 Hour Shootout, an annual, global filmmaking competition designed to support artists at every stage, while championing diversity in front of and behind the camera. From June 6 to June 9, 2024, participants will come together to create short films within an intense three-day timeframe.

The Film Lab (aka, The Asian American Film Lab) is founded on inclusivity, equitable representation, and cross-cultural collaboration. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to amplifying AAPI stories while creating bridges with artists of all identities and backgrounds.

"Entertainment media is a reflection of our attitudes towards the reality of our society, including how we perceive and equate the status, value, and importance of ourselves and others. Whether conscious or not, entertainment media remains extremely influential in its ability to influence how we think, understand our roles in society, and assign roles to others," states Film Lab President, Jennifer Betit Yen. "The Film Lab and Shootout work to, not only bring long-silenced Asian American voices to the foreground but forge cross-racial coalitions to create content that reflects a different perspective: something nuanced, that has been ignored, erased, or put in a corner. That is incredibly valuable in terms of giving voice to the voiceless and also telling the story of who we are. The real, multi-faceted, multi-colored, multi-gendered story of us.6

For the 72 Hour Shootout, at least one key production member and one principal actor from each team must be of Asian descent. By creating space for any filmmaker to participate - while centering AAPI voices - The Film Lab paves the way for a more inclusive entertainment industry.

Participants will receive their theme on June 6th, kicking off an adrenaline-fueled weekend of filmmaking. With only three days to write, shoot, and edit their films, artists must rely on their resourcefulness, ingenuity, and teamwork to bring their visions to life.

The films will then be judged by a panel of industry professionals, including Marci Phillips (Vice President of Casting for ABC Entertainment), Jandiz Estrada Cardoso (Director of The Sundance Institute Episodic Program), Antony Wong (Program Coordinator of the Asian American/Asian Research Institute at The City University of New York), and Daniel Sakaya (President of CrossingsTV).

Prizes for the 72-Hour Shootout are designed to recognize winning filmmakers, while providing resources and industry access to support their careers beyond the competition.

"The Shootout is an absolute pressure cooker for talent! As a former winner, I cherish the mentorships, long-lasting relationships, and opportunities created by this competition," shares Tyler Ham Pong, Secretary of The Film Lab. "As an actor, it provided me with high-profile auditions at major networks. As a writer, my mentor encouraged me to develop my winning film into a screenplay, which opened doors for me in the industry. Many Shootout alumni have gone on to pursue successful careers, which only makes it more exciting to witness the next generation of diverse filmmakers who are bold enough to make a short film in 72 hours."

All participants will receive access to free accounts on Backstage, to use for casting their films. The top ten films will be screened at the 2024 Asian American International Film Festival in New York City, and the top fifty will be featured on AAFL TV's online channel, www.YouTube.com/AsAmFilmLab.

The Grand Prize winner will receive:

Three custom courses from Sundance Collab

A personal consultation and premium software subscription from ScriptHop

Group mentorship with Daniel Sakaya of CrossingsTV

A screening at the Asian American International Film Festival and a featured spot on AAFL TV's online channel

Televised exposure on Film Lab's long-running television series, Film Lab Presents

Additional awards include cash prizes, VIP tickets, networking events, industry memberships, educational resources, and one-on-one sessions with Daniel Sakaya, Jandiz Estrada Cardoso, Marci Phillips, and Grace Moss of Warner Bros Discovery.

The Film Lab invites emerging and professional filmmakers to participate in the 72 Hour Shootout this June. For more information, visit The Film Lab's website and sign up for the 2024 competition here.

Participants and audiences are also welcome to join the Shootout Launch Party on Thursday, June 6 from 6 pm-8 pm EST.