The Drama League Announces the Launch of the Ghost Light Campaign, the Directors Emergency Relief Fund & More

The Drama League has announced the launch of the Ghost Light Campaign, the Directors Emergency Relief Fund, and Stage Directors virus Impact Survey. The Drama League, a home for directors, supports directors at every stage of their career and fosters conversation between artists and audiences. Founded in 1910, The Drama League has withstood The Great Depression, wars, 9/11, natural disasters, and will continue their resiliency through virus. Directors are leaders of the theater; it is more important than ever to support them, as we will look to Directors in the coming months to lead artists and audiences back onto stages and into seats. Theaters may be closed, but The Drama League is OPEN and WORKING in order to keep the light on for the NYC theater community's triumphant return.

In two short weeks, staff at The Drama League has worked harder than ever to pivot their existing programming to digital and to create new opportunities unveiling through the month of April. Artistic staff continued interviewing finalists for Residencies and Fellowships over video chat and will announce in early May. The first of many new initiatives include the Ghost Light Campaign, a fundraiser to deliver key resources and rapid response funds to Directors to help them survive and thrive in this crisis. For every dollar raised through the Ghost Light Campaign, .25 will be allocated to the Directors Emergency Relief Fund (DERF), which will provide rapid micro-grants directly to stage Directors impacted with lost income during the virus crisis. Application process and details will be announced in mid-April. The number of grants awarded is limited only by funds raised.

The Drama League also announces the Stage Directors virus Impact Survey, inviting all stage Directors (even if they haven't experienced direct impact) to participate in tracking and documenting the effects virus is having on stage Directors nationwide. These metrics will be shared with support services to find solutions for the loss of income and opportunities that Directors are facing.

"In this moment of crisis, our true colors must show we are here for our community. With over 100 years of service to the field, we must provide immediate support for stage Directors and plan for a future where audiences return to the theater." Bevin Ross, Executive Director

To participate in the #GhostLightCampaign and support the Directors Emergency Relief Fund, you can donate back the cost of your ticket to the Broadway show you would have seen in April, donate directly to the Ghost Light Campaign, or participate in the Stage Directors virus Impact Survey. Follow @dramaleague & #GhostLightCampaign on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more updates as new digital programming and fundraising opportunities are released.

Join us and say it louder from the back: THE SHOW MUST GO ON, THE SHOW WILL GO ON!





