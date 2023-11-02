The Drama Book Shop Announces Upcoming Author Events

The New York Institution, The Drama Book Shop, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications presents a series of events featuring new theatrical literary works by authors and playwrights. Some deeply moving, some clever and witty, some downright funny, but all are geared to bring to light the power of the American theatre to a new and appreciative audience.

The Drama Book Shop is located at 266 West 39th Street New York City

Visit their Click Hereto reserve a seat at any and all events

Most events are FREE with the purchase of the spotlighted book. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us at rsvp@dramabookshop.com. Your Eventbrite ticket is your reservation for the event.

November events include:

Wednesday, November 8: Emily Mann: Rebel Artist of the American Theatre

Join us at the Drama Book Shop for an inspiring event with Alexis Greene and Emily Mann

Wednesday, November 8 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST

The Drama Book Shop presents, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, "Emily Mann: Rebel Artist of the American Theater" with Emily Mann and Alexis Greene. "Emily Mann: Rebel Artist of the American Theater" tells the inspiring story of an exceptional playwright, director, and artistic director. Overcoming sexism, a traumatic assault, and illness,

Emily Mann created groundbreaking documentary plays and led the McCarter Theatre Center to national recognition for thirty seasons. The book explores her family life, coming-of-age in 1960s Chicago, her love for theater, and her professional evolution from the Guthrie Theater to Broadway and regional theaters. It delves into her battles with multiple sclerosis and personal demons, culminating in her retirement from McCarter. The biography celebrates her sensitivity and originality as a theater artist and her numerous awards, including the 2015 Margo Jones Award and the 2019 Visionary Leadership Award. In 2019, she was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater.

Emily Mann was the Artistic Director and Resident Playwright at McCarter Theatre Center from 1990 to 2020. Under her leadership, McCarter won the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre. She received two Tony Award nominations and was inducted into The American Theater Hall of Fame. Her numerous accolades include the Peabody Award, eight Obie awards, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. Mann's plays include "Having Our Say" and "Execution of Justice" and "Gloria: A Life," which explores Gloria Steinem's legacy.

Since retiring from the McCarter, Emily Mann has continued to write and direct. Most recently she wrote the book for the new musical "On Cedar Street," adapted from the Kent Haruf novel "Our Souls at Night". With music by Carmel Dean and the late Lucy Simon, the musical is opening this August at the Unicorn Theatre in the Berkshires. Emily Mann's new play "The Pianist," which she is also directing, is having its world premiere on September 26 at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The play was inspired by Wladislaw Szpilman's horrific account of the Nazis' assaults on the Jews of Warsaw, and his survival as a pianist and composer.

Alexis Greene, an accomplished author and member of PEN, The Authors Guild, and the League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW), is known for her work on women in the American theater. Co-founding Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA), she has been instrumental in transforming the theater's approach to nurturing dramatists. With contributions to esteemed publications like The New York Times and American Theatre Magazine, she holds a Ph.D. in Theater and has taught dramatic criticism at prestigious institutions. Recently, Alexis has explored a new genre, delving into the world of true crime stories, inspired by the intriguing tales of upstate New York. Currently Alexis Greene is writing and assembling a pictorial history of the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.

Please note that the purchase of "Emily Mann: Rebel Artist of the American Theatre" ($29.95) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, our team will direct you to the register to obtain your copy of "Emily Mann: Rebel Artist of the American Theater" and complete your admission.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.

Friday, November 10: An Evening with Joe Iconis

Join us for an evening of acoustic storytelling with the distinguished writer and performer, Joe Iconis.

Friday, November 10 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST

The Drama Book Shop presents, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, "An Evening with Joe Iconis."

Get ready to immerse yourself in a night of unforgettable acoustic storytelling at the Drama Book Shop, featuring writer, performer, and raconteur Joe Iconis! A rare solo appearance by Joe, who typically travels with a murderer's row of showtune punks.

Joe's extensive accolades include Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations, as well as the prestigious Ed Kleban Award, Jonathan Larson Award, and Richard Rodgers Award.

His musical Be More Chill played Broadway, West End, and Tokyo, after a premiere at Two River Theater in Red Bank, NJ. His new musical The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, directed by Christopher Ashley, just finished its world premiere production at La Jolla Playhouse.

As the author of renowned productions like Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, Punk Rock Girl!, The Black Suits, ReWrite, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, Joe has left an indelible mark on the theatrical landscape. His songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," and the final season of "Riverdale."

Beyond the theater, Joe Iconis & Family deliver mesmerizing performances at venues like Feinstein's/54 Below, The Laurie Beechman Theater, NYSAF, Barrington Stage Company, Weston Playhouse, and more nationwide.

Joe's albums are available on Ghostlight records and his 44-song collection entitled Album was recently released on Vinyl.

This unparalleled talent and artistry will converge at the Drama Book Shop for a night to remember. The evening is scheduled to be just Joe and piano, but who knows. There may be a surprise appearance by a Family member or two before the night is through.

A﻿fter the event, Joe will be available to sign your Joe Iconis merch!

Please note that the purchase of a ticket ($15.00) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, our team will direct you to the register to obtain your ticket and complete your admission.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.

Tuesday, November 14: Try Not To Hold It Against Me: Julian Schlossberg and Susan Stroman

Join veteran producer, Julian Schlossberg and Actor F. Murray Abraham as they discuss the new book Try Not To Hold It Against Me.

Tuesday, November 14 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST

The Drama Book Shop presents, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, "Try Not To Hold It Against Me" with Julian Schlossberg and Susan Stroman.

Julian Schlossberg, a veteran producer in motion pictures, television, and Broadway, shares captivating stories from his 60-year career in entertainment in his memoir, "Try Not to Hold It Against Me." From his childhood love of radio, film, and television in New York City to becoming a producer, director, distributor, and record executive, Schlossberg takes readers behind the scenes of show business. He recounts his experiences working with famous stars like Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, and Barbra Streisand, as well as his collaborations with renowned writers and directors. With engaging humor and a foreword by Academy Award winner Elaine May, this book provides a fascinating glimpse into the world of entertainment and the life of a true industry insider.

A five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer celebrated for her outstanding work on Broadway and the West End, Susan Stroman's best known for her contributions to iconic productions like "Crazy For You," "Contact," "The Scottsboro Boys," and "The Producers." Her remarkable career has earned her prestigious accolades, including Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and an impressive six Astaire Awards. With a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards for "The Producers," including Best Direction and Best Choreography, and an Emmy for "Contact," her talent shines through. She's also left her mark in London's West End and the world of ballet, creating memorable works for the New York City Ballet and earning recognition in film and theater. As an Associate Director for Lincoln Center Theater and a board member of the Ronald O. Perelman Center for the Performing Arts, she continues to shape the future of the stage, rightfully recognized with the George Abbott Award and a place in the Theater Hall of Fame.

Please note that the purchase of "Try Not To Hold It Against Me"($19.75) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, our team will direct you to the register to obtain your copy of "Try Not To Hold It Against Me" and complete your admission.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.

Monday, November 20 · 7:30: Cut Loose!- With Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz

Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz discuss Cut Loose, the showstopping sequel to The Chance to Fly!

Monday, November 20 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST

Join us as The Drama Book Shop, in partnership with Jay Michaels Global Communications, proudly presents "Cut Loose!!" - the thrilling sequel to "The Chance to Fly," featuring Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz. The evening promises an engaging talkback, an interactive Q&A session, and book signing.

About the Book

The show stopping sequel to The Chance to Fly, which New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer called "unique, inspirational, and full of heart," Cut Loose! by Tony Award-winner Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz is an uplifting story about embracing your strengths, standing out, and standing up for what you believe in.

It's the beginning of eighth grade, and Nat Beacon is nervous. Not only will she be the New Kid, but the New Kid in a Wheelchair. And the school year starts off rocky: No one seems friendly, and she can't get to the cafeteria without help. But there are a few bright spots. Namely, her best friend, Hudson; her boyfriend (swoon!), Malik; and her very favorite thing: theater. This year, there's a middle school theater competition, and any production that wins their regional competition will get the chance to perform-on A real BROADWAY stage!

Nat couldn't be more excited. This is her chance to make it big and prove she belongs at her new school! She wows the director and gets cast in the school production: Footloose! But rehearsals are super stressful. Dance diva Skye wants more complex choreography, Malik keeps flaking for band practice, and Hudson gives Nat the cold shoulder, leaving Nat confused and alone. Nat starts to wonder whether she can really carry the show to Broadway and whether, without her friends, it's worth doing theater at all.

About the Authors

Ali Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as 'Ado Annie' in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! In 2020, she starred in the Lifetime holiday film, Christmas Ever After. She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She starred in 12 episodes of "The Glee Project," culminating in a guest role on Fox's "Glee." Ali can be seen guest starring in HBO Max's "And Just Like That..." as well as in a key recurring role in the final season of Netflix's "Ozark". She recurred in the ABC series, "Ten Days in the Valley" and guest starred on CBS'"Blue Bloods," Freeform's "The Bold Type," Fox's "Lethal Weapon," CBS' "Instinct," The CW's "Charmed," and Comedy Central's "Drunk History." She's performed her cabaret act at Green Room 42 and solo'ed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, New York's Town Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and Carnegie Hall. Her mission to improve the lives of others through the arts, disabled or not, is captured in her motto: "Turning Your Limitations Into Your Opportunities." 2021 saw the publication of her acclaimed novel, The Chance to Fly (Abrams Books) and she released a children's book entitled Ali and the Sea Stars (HarperCollins) in 2022. This fall, Ali will be releasing her second novel, Cut Loose (Abrams Books), which is a sequel to her bestselling novel, The Chance to Fly. Cut Loose hits shelves on October 24 th , 2023.

Stacy Davidowitz is the author of the four-book middle grade series Camp Rolling Hills, published by Abrams Books. The titles include Camp Rolling Hills, Crossing Over, Breakout! and Freefall. Stacy is also the author of the Hanazuki chapter book series, three original stories based in the world of Hasbro's Hanazuki: Full of Treasures on YouTube.

Most recently, Stacy co-authored a middle grade novel with Tony Award-winning actress, Ali Stroker, titled The Chance to Fly, about a Broadway superfan who uses a wheelchair and the summer she defies expectations - and gravity - in her town's production of Wicked. It's been an Amazon Bestseller, #1 New Release, and Editor's Pick; and was named an Amazon Best Book of the Year. It was also a Chicago Public Library's Best of the Best, a Parents Magazine Best Book of the Year, and a Bank Street College of Education Best Book of the Year. The National Education Association selected it as a featured title for Read Across America, and it has been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Tamron Hall Show, Parents Magazine, The Associated Press, New York Live, Broadway World, Broadway.com, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, Kirkus Reviews Magazine, Story Monsters Ink Magazine, The Week Jr. Magazine, and Lollipop Theater Network.

Please note that the purchase of "Cut Loose" ($17.99) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, our team will direct you to the register to obtain your copy of "Cut Loose" and complete your admission.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.

Tuesday, November 21: Normal Broken - with Kelly Cervantes

None of us make it through life without experiencing loss that leaves us feeling broken. That's what makes grief so normal.

Tuesday, November 21 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST

The Drama Book Shop presents, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, "Normal Broken" with Kelly Cervantes and Miguel Cervantes.

About the book.

None of us make it through life without experiencing loss that leaves us feeling broken.

That's what makes grief so normal. In Normal Broken, Kelly Cervantes isn't trying to tell you what to do, how to feel, or the right way to heal. She's also not flinging sunny thoughts, vibes, and prayers at you. After losing her daughter to epilepsy, she knows that grief is many things. It's weird. It sucks. It's all-encompassing. Something everyone will have to deal with. But never linear. Just as what we are grieving varies, so do our journeys to process it. Normal Broken was born out of this desire to meet people where they are in their grief journeys, to lend a hand, or maybe to just sit in the dark with them. To acknowledge your brokenness and to feel broken together-never pressured to "move on" or "think positive." With chapters that can be read in any order, Normal Broken is divided into "moments" of grief that will allow you to choose what you need at any given time-such as: When you're not sure if you want to heal, When your greatest fear is socializing, When you're facing anniversaries and other meaningful dates, When you're ready to be okay. Kelly also shares stories from her ongoing journey, along with advice she wishes someone had given her, and simple exercises to help you reflect on where you are. Normal Broken is designed to serve as a companion through your own grief journey, whether you are mourning the loss of a child, a friend, a family member, or anyone special in your life.

About the author

KELLY CERVANTES is an award-winning writer, speaker, and advocate best known for her blog Inchstones, where she shared the stress, love, and joy that came with parenting her medically complex daughter, Adelaide. Since Adelaide's passing, Kelly has continued to write candidly about her arduous and, at times, contradictory grief journey. She has been published in the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Sun-Times, and Cosmopolitan, as well as quoted in the New York Times, CNN, and People. She is the current board chair for the nonprofit CURE Epilepsy and also hosts their biweekly podcast, Seizing Life, where she interviews scientists, doctors, and individuals affected by epilepsy. Kelly currently resides in Maplewood, NJ, with her husband, Miguel Cervantes currently starring in Hamilton on Broadway, four children, and their two dogs, Tabasco and Sriracha.

Miguel Cervantes, currently starring in Hamilton, boasts an impressive theatrical journey with roles in If/Then, American Idiot, and the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Beyond the stage, he's made his mark in TV and film with projects like The Greatest and BrainDead. An Emerson College graduate with a BFA in Musical Theater, Miguel's favorite role is being "Daddy" to his children, Jackson and Adelaide, thanks to the unwavering support of his wife.

Please note that the purchase of "Normal Broken" ($19.95) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, our team will direct you to the register to obtain your copy of "Normal Broken" and complete your admission.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.

Tuesday, November 28: CRISIS: The Theatre Responds with Carol Rocamora

Join us for Crisis: The Theatre Responds with Carol Rocamora

Tuesday, November 28 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST

The Drama Book Shop presents, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, ""CRISIS: The Theatre Responds." with Dr. Carol Rocamora.

This thought-provoking book delves into how the theatre has responded to times of crisis over the past hundred years. Discover the courageous efforts of dozens of playwrights from four continents who have fearlessly addressed urgent issues, from World War II and apartheid to the AIDS epidemic, systemic racism, the refugee crisis, and the recent pandemic. These dedicated writers, supported by theatres, have taken significant risks to "hold the mirror up" to our turbulent times, inspiring change and raising awareness. The book also celebrates the exciting new dramatic forms they have created, celebrating the transformative power of theatre in addressing the pressing challenges of our ever-changing world.

Dr. Carol Rocamora is a distinguished educator, translator, playwright, and critic. Her volumes of Anton Chekhov's complete translated dramatic works have been published by Smith & Kraus. Her play, "I take your hand in mine....," based on Chekhov and Olga Knipper's correspondence, premiered at London's Almeida Theatre in 2001, followed by a Paris opening at Peter Brook's Theatre des Bouffes du Nord in 2003. The play has since been translated into numerous languages and performed worldwide, with an ongoing three-year tour in mainland China. With 24 years of teaching at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Dr. Rocamora received the David Payne Carter Award for Teaching Excellence and lectures on Chekhov and theatre history at the Juilliard School. Previously, she founded and directed the Philadelphia Festival Theatre for New Plays and authored two biographies: "Acts of Courage: Vaclav Havel's Life in the Theatre" and "Anton Chekhov: A Life In Four Acts," along with the collection "Troika." Her theatre writings have appeared in prominent publications, and she is a valued member of the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and American Theatre Critics Association.

Please note that the purchase of "CRISIS: The Theatre Responds."($21.95) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, our team will direct you to the register to obtain your copy of "CRISIS: The Theatre Responds." and complete your admission.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.

The Drama Book Shop is a community space for everyone enthused by the Arts-students, fans, theatre professionals, and award-winning artists alike. Since 1917, the Drama Book Shop has been a mainstay of New York's theatre scene, and with the support of the thousands of patrons that have passed through the shop's doors, will continue to be for the next 100 years to come.

Jay Michaels Global Communications: creating visibility for independent theater, film, music, and literature has been the battle-cry of this boutique promotion and production firm for more than 20 years. Through a diverse internal multi-media platform, this communications organization is able to supply guaranteed coverage to hundreds of emerging artists and their productions while growing its external network of promotional sites and groups.