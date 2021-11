The Django Announces November Lineup

THE DJANGO, downtown Manhattan's premier jazz club, offers an impressive month of music with jazz legends and rising stars.

Five emerging, award-winning female vocalists hit our stage in November: Armenian native Lucy Yeghiazaryan on November 3, Jazz Gallery founder Lezlie Harrison on November 13, winner of JazzMobile Vocal Competition Emily Braden on November 17, Ron Carter's mentee Brandi Disterheft on November 19, followed by Sarah Vaughan Competition winner Samara Joy on November 24.

A pair of exceptional guitarists lead their lead respective trios starting with Ed Cherry on November 12, and Yotam Silberstein on November 27. The Django's new weekly residency with the Mingus Big Band continues every Tuesday appearing on November 5, on November 12, on November 19, and on November 26, as well as The Django's Ken Fowser Quintet series every Friday night (on November 5, on November 12, on November 19, on November 26). Be­low is a com­plete sched­ule of November per­form­ances at The Django.

To reserve, visit TheDjangoNYC.com or call 212.519.6649.