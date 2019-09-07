The Corn Mo and Love Show Show: GRUNGE EDITION' comes to The Slipper Room

Get out your Docs and flannels and prepare to rawk!! Put some angst in your pangst!!!



On the last Monday of every month, The Love Show and Corn Mo bring an intimate evening of entertainment to the legendary Slipper Room.

Troubadour and raconteur Corn Mo brings his patented combination of original songs and rambling, off-kilter anecdotes. Angela Harriell choreographs original numbers for The Love Show Dancers that feature dance performance, burlesque, and saucy surprises! Trivia contests entertain with prizes of insignificant worth!



This month, our special guests are Lil' Miss Lixx and Pinkie Special as The Trashcan Twins!



The theme of this month is a tribute to Grunge!



Monday, September 30, 2019

Doors at 7 PM

Show at 8 PM



$15 pre-sale

$20 at the door

$30 pre-sale reserved

Tickets available at:

http://bit.ly/cornmoloveshow



The Slipper Room

167 Orchard Street

(entrance on Stanton)

New York, NY, 10002

www.slipperroom.com

The Love Show is a theatrical dance company that combines cabaret, ballet, contemporary, rock, comedy and theater into creative performances all over the US and beyond. The Love Show has entertained all audiences, rocking stages from The Bowery Ballroom to The Public's Shakespeare in The Park. The Love Show has been commissioned to perform original choreography for clients including Banksy, Veuve Clicquot, Vogue Magazine and TNT.



The Love Show's production work includes their very popular holiday show, "Nutcracker: Rated R", which ran for 7 sold out seasons in New York and also toured in Tokyo. The Love Show also has three other full length productions, "Dance Mayhem: A Grindhouse Ballet", "SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster" (premiered to a sold-out house at Highline Ballroom), and "Boomstick Ballet: A Rock Opera tribute to Bruce Campbell".



The Love Show has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, PAPER Magazine, and TONY, and The New York Times sent a reporter to exclusively follow the troupe's exploits on Bastille Day. Recently, The Love Show performed at a resort in Egypt for a live and electronic music festival, premiered a cameo piece commissioned by The Public Theater in their run of "Twelfth Night" at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, danced in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, created exclusive choreographed and directed content for TNT Drama's season premiere party and performed a cabaret in Rome.



www.theloveshownyc.com

instagram.com/theloveshownyc

Jonathan Cunningham (Corn Mo) has toured America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe supporting the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Wheatus, The Pontani Sisters, Nick Offerman, Ben Folds, They Might Be Giants and the Polyphonic Spree. He is Disco Mountain Man in a Bee Gees Metal Tribute called Tragedy. In the studio, he shared vocals with Ben Folds on Folds' cover of "Get Your Hands Off My Woman" for the Supersunnyspeedygraphic EP, joined the choir for the Polyphonic Spree's Together We're Heavy and played accordion on TMBG's "Particle Mo". He has written 7 albums for Corn Mo and his band .357 Lover, the latest being The Purchase of the North Pole. He co-wrote a musical about Grizzly Adams with Nick Jones for The Huntington Theatre in Boston, MA. He co-wrote "The Rainbow Song" with Nick Offerman of Parks and Rec for his American Ham show. He co-produced a ballet called SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster with The Love Show featuring the music from his album The Purchase of the North Pole. He's is currently working on the next albums.

www.cornmo.com

Lil' Miss Lixx, "The Candy-Coated Cutie," is a classically trained ballerina turned burlesque starlet. She is known for hypnotizing audiences with her cute sass, flirty smile and Lolita-like look. She captivates crowds with her classical striptease, naughty knee-slapping scenarios, and hilariously sexy off-the-wall antics. Lixx got her start kittening for burlesque stars like Dirty Martini and The Pontani Sisters in the Off-Broadway hit "This is Burlesque".



She can now be found shakin' it on New York City's most popular stages such as The Slipper Room, Coney Island's Sideshow by The Sea Shore, Joe's Pub, and Abron's Arts Center. Lixx is also known as one half of the neo-burlesque duo, The Trash Can Twins with Pinkie Special and plays tambourine, cowbell and beer bottle caps in the all-girl, folk-punk band, The StilletteHoes. Lil' Miss Lixx can't wait to clink a glass of champagne with you after a show!



https://www.lilmisslixx.com

Pinkie Special is a NYC based hula hoop performer, burlesque artist and musician. Pinkie has been performing on stages across the world, gaining attention for her unique energy, skill and humor. In addition to her hooping performance she is also a notable fixture in the NYC Neo-Burlesque/Cabaret scene and a hooping teacher for the New York School of Burlesque.



http://pinkiespecial.wixsite.com/pinkiespecial





