The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents Heaven's Door With Cathedral's Choir And Orchestra, April 5

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's Great Music in a Great Space concert series presents Heaven's Door, a performance by the Cathedral Choir and Orchestra, on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street). The concert will be held in person and available to livestream.

The performance features soprano Nola Richardson, mezzo-soprano Tracy Cowart, tenor Andrew Fuchs, and bass-baritone Joseph Beutel. Spanning centuries and musical styles, the program includes Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto in D minor; Alissa Firsova's a cappella Stabat Mater; José Maurício Nuñes-Garcia's Mozart-inspired Requiem; and the New York premiere of the later orchestration for strings and timpani of Francis Poulenc's Litanies to the Black Virgin. Kent Tritle, Director, Cathedral Music, and Bryan Zaros, Choirmaster, conduct.

The performance will take place in person at the Cathedral. Live video of the concert, made possible by a generous grant from NYSCA, will also be available to stream on the Cathedral's website for 30 days. Students are eligible for one free ticket at the door with a valid ID. For tickets and more information, visit the Cathedral's website.

All visitors to the Cathedral are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask for entry. For more details and information on all the Cathedral's programs and services, visit stjohndivine.org.

PROGRAM

Antonio Vivaldi (1678-741)

Concerto in D minor

Alissa Firsova (b. 1986)

Stabat Mater

Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)

Litanies to the Black Virgin

José Maurício Nuñes-Garcia (1767-1830)

Requiem