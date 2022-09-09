The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Celebrates Music By 19th Century German Symphonists With Performance By David Briggs

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's 2022-23 season of the Great Music in a Great Space concert series begins with a performance by Artist in Residence David Briggs on Tuesday, September 13 at 7:30pm, preceded by a free pre-concert lecture for all ticket holders at 7pm, at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

The performance kicks off with the triumphant A major Sonata of Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, followed by three sublime Chorale Preludes by Johannes Brahms, written in the last days of the composer's life. The program concludes with the U.S. premiere of Briggs's new transcription of Robert Schumann's magnificent Third Symphony, the "Rhenish," a work guaranteed to both sooth and stir the senses.

All visitors to the Cathedral are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask for entry. For tickets and more information, visit the Cathedral's website. Students are eligible for one free ticket at the door with a valid ID.

For more details and information on all the Cathedral's programs and services, visit stjohndivine.org.

PROGRAM

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Third Sonata, in A major

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Three Chorale Preludes

Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele Herzlich tut mich verlangen Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

U.S. premiere transcription by David Briggs (b. 1962)

Symphony No. 3 in E flat, "The Rhenish"

Lebhaft

Scherzo: Sehr mäßig

Nicht schnell

Feierlich

Lebhaft

David Briggs is an internationally renowned organist whose performances are acclaimed for their musicality, virtuosity, and ability to excite and engage audiences of all ages. Consistently ranked as one of the finest organists of his generation, David's extensive repertoire spans five centuries. He has also become one of the foremost organ transcribers of symphonic works, thereby giving listeners the opportunity to experience the organ in a new way. He has transcribed orchestral compositions by Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Elgar, Bruckner, Ravel, and Bach, as well as Mahler's Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Eighth symphonies.

Described as "an intrepid improviser" by Michael Barone, host of American Public Media's Pipedreams, David performs more than 50 concerts a year at international venues, teaches performance at Cambridge University, frequently serves on international organ competition juries, and gives master classes at colleges and conservatories across the U.S. and Europe.

David is also a prolific composer whose works range from full scale oratorios to works for solo instruments. He has recorded two DVDs and 37 CDs, many of which include his own compositions and transcriptions. David is currently Artist in Residence at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. For more information, please visit david-briggs.org.

Revived in 2011, Great Music in a Great Space reprises the legendary concert series first held at the Cathedral in the 1980s. Great Music in a Great Space presents choral, orchestral, and instrumental music, in the magnificent, deeply spiritual setting of the world's largest Gothic cathedral. The beloved holiday traditions of the Christmas Concert and New Year's Eve Concert for Peace are an integral part of our concert series. Joined by Rose of the Compass, Musica Sacra, and the Oratorio Society of New York, the Cathedral Choirs, Orchestra, and a remarkable artistic team of organists and soloists bring the beloved space of the Cathedral to life with this transcendent music.

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is the Cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. It is chartered as a house of prayer for all people and a unifying center of intellectual light and leadership.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cathedral has responded to changing needs in the local community and across the city and state. People from many faiths and communities worship together in daily services held online and in person; the soup kitchen serves roughly 50,000 meals annually; social service outreach has an increasingly varied roster of programs to safely provide resources and aid to the hardest-hit New Yorkers; the distinguished Cathedral School prepares young students to be future leaders; Advancing the Community of Tomorrow, the renowned preschool, afterschool and summer program, offers diverse educational and nurturing experiences; the outstanding Textile Conservation Lab preserves world treasures; concerts, exhibitions, performances and civic gatherings allow conversation, celebration, reflection and remembrance-such is the joyfully busy life of this beloved and venerated Cathedral.