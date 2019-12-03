The Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Will Reunite At Broadway Sessions This Week
The cast of The Spongebob Musical will reunite at Broadway Sessions this week, on Thursday, December 5!
BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.
Cast members will perform and tell stories from their journey with the beloved musical. Audiences will also be treated to exclusive sneak peek's of footage from the upcoming Nickelodeon broadcast as well as backstage footage and stories from the people who made it all happen. The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage will air premiere on Nickelodeon on Saturday December 7th at 7pm EST.
The Nickelodeon broadcast cast includes Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner, Christina Sajous, Gavin Lee, Wesley Taylor, Brian Ray Norris, Jai'len Josey, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Abby C Smith, L'ogan J'ones, Kelvin Moon Loh, Vasthy Mompoint, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, JC Schuster, Alan Washington, Bryonha Marie Parham, Lauralynn McClelland, Robert Taylor Jr. , Jon Rua, Oneika Phillips, Jesse 'JP' Johnson, L'ogan J'ones
The evening will also feature performances by vocalist Catie Pires-Fernandes.
Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.
Limited seating is available. For Reservations please go to www.broadwaysessions.net.
Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www.broadwaysessions.net Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)
The Top 25 Cyber Monday Theater Ticket Deals Around the World
Whether you live in New York or London, San Francisco or Sydney, Boston or Seattle, we've got the best prices on theater tickets this Cyber Monday. Lo... (read more)