The cast of The Spongebob Musical will reunite at Broadway Sessions this week, on Thursday, December 5!

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Cast members will perform and tell stories from their journey with the beloved musical. Audiences will also be treated to exclusive sneak peek's of footage from the upcoming Nickelodeon broadcast as well as backstage footage and stories from the people who made it all happen. The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage will air premiere on Nickelodeon on Saturday December 7th at 7pm EST.

The Nickelodeon broadcast cast includes Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner, Christina Sajous, Gavin Lee, Wesley Taylor, Brian Ray Norris, Jai'len Josey, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Abby C Smith, L'ogan J'ones, Kelvin Moon Loh, Vasthy Mompoint, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, JC Schuster, Alan Washington, Bryonha Marie Parham, Lauralynn McClelland, Robert Taylor Jr. , Jon Rua, Oneika Phillips, Jesse 'JP' Johnson, L'ogan J'ones

The evening will also feature performances by vocalist Catie Pires-Fernandes.

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

Limited seating is available. For Reservations please go to www.broadwaysessions.net.

Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www.broadwaysessions.net Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday.





