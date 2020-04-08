The Cast of BARRY Reunites to Share Audition Stories, Talk About the Filming Process and More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

Stars in The House continued last night (8pm) for a TV Reunion of BARRY with Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden, Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, and Anthony Carrigan!

The cast shared how excited they were to see each other.

Henry Winkler said:

"You know what is so great about this, is that we haven't seen each other since the 18th of March."

Sarah Goldberg shared:

"We had a table read... and then we were sent home and that was it. Our chain has been very active. We've been sending lots of jokes and videos, but you've given us a reason to wash, and a reason to see each other, so thank you!"

D'Arcy Carden joked, "It was so nice to have to brush my hair!"

The cast shared how they got their roles on the show and more!

Sara said,

"Well, I auditioned multiple times. And I met Henry Winkler at my audition, which was a very special experience... It was my second audition, and I was really nervous, and I was meeting Bill [Hader] and he asked me beforehand if I was comfortable improvising, which, I was not. So I was extra nervous. And there was this girl going in ahead of me and she was pacing back and forth so she was making me more nervous, and I thought, 'Okay, I've got to hide.' So I ducked into the stairwell and started rehearsing my sides in the hall. And then I just felt the presence of greatness come by me, and Henry walks down the stairs and he pivoted and did a 180, and he stuck his hand out and said, 'Hi, I'm Henry.' And I was like, 'Hi, I'm hallucinating... Is this what happens when you go to LA, The Fonz is just here?'"

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

Barry is an American dark comedy-crime television series created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader that premiered on HBO on March 25, 2018. Barry (Hader) is a depressed hitman from the Midwest, and while on a job in Los Angeles, he follows his mark into an acting class and has a career epiphany when he discovers the intoxicating world of theater acting. Instantly drawn to the class and students, BARRY is eager to leave his lonely, cold-hearted job behind, but as he attempts to start a new life in LA, his criminal ties won't let him walk away, forcing him to find a balance between both worlds.

Barry has received 30 Primetime Emmy Award nominations; Hader won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series twice, while Winkler won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in the first season. For the second season, Winkler, Root and Carrigan all received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor, while Goldberg received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.





