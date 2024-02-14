The Brick Presbyterian Church Presents Organist Raymond Nagem In Recital

Brick Presbyterian Church continues its 2023-24 Worship & Arts concert series with a recital by organist Raymond Nagem, featuring the complete organ sonatas of Felix Mendelssohn, on Tuesday, March 5 at 7:00 PM at The Brick Presbyterian Church, 1140 Park Avenue, Manhattan.

Mendelssohn's organ sonatas, both colorful and passionate, broke new ground for the instrument when they were published in the 1840s, and have been a cornerstone of the repertoire ever since. This program offers a rare opportunity to hear all six sonatas together, played with drama and power by Dr. Nagem on Brick Church's magnificent Casavant organ.

Tickets are $30 / $10 student admission. To purchase tickets, please visit this page.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Raymond Nagem is Minister of Music at The Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City, and a member of the organ faculty at Manhattan School of Music, where he teaches organ literature, service playing, and improvisation. He completed his D.M.A. at The Juilliard School in 2016, where he was a student of Paul Jacobs.

A native of Medford, Mass., Dr. Nagem attended the Boston Archdiocesan Choir School and began organ lessons there with John Dunn. He earned his B.A. from Yale University in 2009, studying with Thomas Murray, and his M.A. in 2011 from Juilliard.

Prior to his appointment at Brick, Raymond Nagem served for eleven years at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, where he was Associate Director of Music and Organist. His album Divine Splendor, recorded on the Great Organ of St. John the Divine, is available through the Pro Organo label. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring of 2020, Dr. Nagem began a weekly online recital series from the cathedral, "Tuesdays at 6," featuring a diverse range of music spanning the entire organ repertoire. In his spare time, he enjoys running, cycling, and crossword puzzles.

ABOUT THE ANDERSON MEMORIAL ORGAN

From May through August 2005, a new pipe organ was installed and voiced in the sanctuary by Casavant Frères of St.-Hyacinthe, Québec. This instrument of four manuals and 118 ranks, with 6,288 pipes, is designed to faithfully reproduce the rich, vibrant, and thrilling sounds of 19th-century French organs, especially those of the renowned Parisian organ builder Aristide Cavaillé-Coll. The sanctuary organ was given by an anonymous donor in honor of former Senior Minister Dr. Herbert B. Anderson and his wife, Mary Lou S. Anderson.

ABOUT WORSHIP & ARTS

Brick Church's concert series, Worship & Arts, welcomes all to experience the joyous, uplifting power of the performing arts. Worship & Arts offers concerts and special worship services throughout the year, featuring Brick's superb Chancel Choir, recitals on the church's magnificent Casavant organ, as well as performances by extraordinary guest artists and ensembles from New York City's vibrant artistic scene. Now in its second season, the program has grown to become an important part of the Brick congregation's offerings, and a valued part of the New York City arts community. To view the entire 2023-24 season, please visit this page.

Brick Church believes that music, dance, and drama can comfort, inspire, challenge, and bring us closer to the divine, showing God's glory reflected in all beautiful things.

ABOUT THE BRICK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Brick Church is a lively and growing congregation of the Presbyterian Church (U. S. A.) that has been worshiping and serving the New York community since 1767. They welcome all to worship services every Sunday at 11 AM followed by coffee hour, as well as seasonal weekday services. Brick Church sponsors a thriving independent preschool, programs that feed the hungry, as well as community outreach to the Upper East side neighborhood and beyond.

The congregation, members and visitors have worshiped in three locations in New York City. The first church was on Beekman Street across from today's City Hall. The church moved to Fifth Avenue and 37th Street in 1858, and remained there until 1940, when the present sanctuary at Park Avenue and 91st Street was dedicated and the Brick Church School established. Every year since 1945, the Christmas trees on Park Avenue have been lit on the first Sunday in December, during a ceremony on the church steps. Church members, neighborhood residents, and visitors from near and far gather to sing carols and honor those who have died in all of our country's wars.