The Aviatrix Announces '30 Days: 30 Women With Wings' Social Media Campaign

This week, the upcoming virtual musical The Aviatrix launched the social media campaign, "30 Days | 30 Women With Wings," intended to highlight and support the growing woman-identifying aviator community. For the entire month of January 2021, the hybrid theatre/film musical will use their social media to shout out current women pilots, flight attendants, engineers, mechanics, and more.

"As theatre makers stepping into the aviation community, we felt a great responsibility to take Harriet Quimby's story and use our show to establish a relationship with present-day female aviators," says Aviatrix Director Ellie Handel. "We've been welcomed into this community with open arms, and in return, we hope to highlight, support, and salute as many women as we can."

"We hope '30 Days | 30 Women With Wings' will build a bridge between the theatre and aviation communities," remarked Becky Abramowitz, the show's Associate Producer. "All we need are 30 submissions, but if we get more than 30, we'll keep posting them! The more we can use our platform as a basis for community, the better."

Are you interested in submitting to 30 Days | 30 Women With Wings? Contact The Aviatrix on Instagram at @AviatrixMusical, and send the following: a picture of you as an aviatrix, a short caption about yourself, and the answer to the question, 'Why did you start flying?'

The Aviatrix marks one of the very first musicals to be created, rehearsed, and fully produced during the pandemic. With the use of green screens and the latest recording software, the entire musical was filmed remotely without anyone ever meeting in the same room. The Aviatrix features a book and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin, music by Casey O'Neil, and direction by Ellie Handel. The show will premiere for four days only, January 28-31, exclusively on Vimeo on Demand.

The cast of The Aviatrix stars Tanisha Moore* (Emojiland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Harriet Quimby, Holly Gould* (The Ferryman) as Matilde Moisant, Ana Lovric as John Moisant, Sarah Anne Fuller Hogewood* as John Foster and Arielle Crosby, Lauren Baez, and Emily van Vliet Perea* as the featured ensemble.

The Aviatrix features Direction by Ellie Handel, Choreography by Tara Forseth, Music Supervision by Matthew Berzon, Lighting Design and Dramaturgy by Charlotte Seelig, Sound by Fadi Magdi, Virtual Backgrounds by Marieke Bauer, Costume Design by Chanel Morehead, Cinematography by Matthew Cody. Leading the editing process will be Eli Krauss and Tuânminh Albert Do will be the sound assist and social media manager. The Production Stage Manager is Caroline Ragland. Associate Produced by Becky Abramowitz.

STREAMING DATES: January 28th, 29th, 30th, and 31st.

TICKET INFORMATION: $20 for 72 hours of streaming on any device. You may pre-order your spot online at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/theaviatrixmusical.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PRODUCTION: Visit https://www.theaviatrixmusical.com/ or

email theaviatrixmusical@gmail.com.

*Actors appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association