David Cromer Will Lead THE ANIMAL KINGDOM U.S. Premiere Off-Broadway Next Year

Performances will take place January 25 – February 10, 2024.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

David Cromer will lead the U.S. premiere of The Animal Kingdom, a new play by British playwright Ruby Thomas, produced and directed by Jack Serio, at the Connelly Theater Upstairs (220 E 4th St, Manhattan) from January 25 – February 10, 2024. This limited engagement of 16 performances for just 50 people a night will open on Tuesday, January 30. Tickets are now on sale at www.animalkingdomplay.com.

 

The cast for The Animal Kingdom includes Tony-winner David Cromer (Uncle Vanya in private loft, The Waverly Gallery, Our Town), Tasha Lawrence (A Doll's House, dir. Jamie Lloyd; The Whale), Lily McInerny (Camp Siegfried), Uly Schlesinger (This Beautiful Future, HBO Max's “Genera+ion”), and Obie-winner Calvin Leon Smith (Fat Ham, Amazon Prime's “The Underground Railroad”).


The production made its world premiere in 2022 at Hampstead Theatre in London. Check out photos here!

In The Animal Kingdom, Sam is struggling. Sam's family doesn't understand. But then they barely understand themselves. Now, trapped in a stuffy inpatient clinic undergoing family therapy, they must find new ways to communicate with each other. The Animal Kingdom is an observation of family dynamics told with wit and compassion that peels back the emotional layers of group therapy.

 

This new production reunites director Jack Serio with actor and director David Cromer following their collaboration on the critically acclaimed, sold-out, hyper-intimate staging of Uncle Vanya in a private loft this summer, which landed on Best of 2023 lists in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The Animal Kingdom also marks the second time that Serio has introduced New York audiences to a new theatrical voice out of the U.K., the first being Rita Kalnejais with This Beautiful Future, a New York Times critic's pick.

 

Playwright Ruby Thomas, 32, remarked, “In writing this play, it occurred to me that therapy and theatre have lots in common; both are driven by drama and conflict, both are about trying to piece together a narrative, both are arguably exercises in empathy, and both are live—we are all effectively trapped in that room for an hour, facing something. It's my hope that audiences walk away feeling a little bit more open to the idea that although we are all fundamentally different ‘animals' - and sometimes it can feel impossible to listen or communicate across that divide - it is always a worthwhile act to try.”

 

Director Jack Serio, 27, said, “Since first seeing Ruby's play in London almost two years ago, I have been on a mission to bring it to New York. Rarely have I ever felt so seen by a piece of writing. The play speaks with refreshing honesty to issues of mental health, queerness, and how hard it can be to communicate with people who love you. The Connelly Theater Upstairs' intimate and immersive environment is the perfect home for this production where audience members will feel like flies on the wall. I'm thrilled to explore this piece with our remarkable American company and introduce New York audiences to the singular talent that is Ruby Thomas.”
 

The creative team for The Animal Kingdom includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Frederick Krepps (production stage manager), and Christian Rene Palomares (general manager). David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.

Sixteen performances of The Animal Kingdom will take place January 25 – February 10, 2024, at the Connelly Theater Upstairs, located at 220 E 4th St in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Saturday, January 27 for an opening on Tuesday, January 30. Performances take place Tuesday – Sunday at 7:30pm with an additional performance at 2:30pm on February 4. The running time is 80 minutes with no intermission. Tickets, which start at $39 for general admission and $75 for reserved seating, can be purchased at www.animalkingdomplay.com. Standard ticketing fees apply.

 

Please visit www.animalkingdomplay.com for more information.




