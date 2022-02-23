Photos: First Look at THE ANIMAL KINGDOM at Hampstead Theatre

Hampstead Theatre has released production images for the world premiere of The Animal Kingdom, by Ruby Thomas with direction by Lucy Morrison. This new play is an observation of family dynamics told with wit and compassion featuring Paul Keating, Martina Laird, Jonathan McGuinness, Ashna Rabheru and Ragevan Vasan. The Animal Kingdom will run at Hampstead Downstairs until 26 March.

Sam is struggling. Being a human has never been simple for him. He just feels like a different kind of creature. Sam's family don't understand. But then they barely understand themselves. Now, trapped in a stuffy inpatient clinic undergoing family therapy, they must find new ways to communicate with each other so that, one way or another, Sam can be released from captivity.

Ruby Thomas returns to Hampstead Theatre, following the premiere of her first full-length play Either in 2019. In 2020 she was on attachment at the theatre with the Channel 4 Playwrights' Scheme. She has recently received a Jerwood Commission from the Royal Court (2021), wrote a piece for the Royal Court's Living Newspaper (2020), and had short plays performed at the Old Red Lion, Platform Southwark, the White Bear and Theatre503.

Lucy Morrison makes her Hampstead debut. An Associate Director at the Royal Court, her credits include Scenes with girls (Royal Court), The Woods (Royal Court) and Little on the inside (Almeida Festival/Clean Break).