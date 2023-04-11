Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The American Academy Of Dramatic Arts Welcomes Producer Brian Anthony Moreland To Board Of Trustees

Moreland is a two-time Tony Award-nominated creative lead producer and the 2020 Broadway Global Producer of the Year.

Apr. 11, 2023  
The American Academy of Dramatic Arts has appointed Brian Anthony Moreland to its Board of Trustees. Recently profiled as "Variety's 2020 Top 10 Broadway to Watch", Moreland is a two-time Tony Award-nominated creative lead producer and the 2020 Broadway Global Producer of the Year. He is also a 2002 Graduate of The Academy's Los Angeles campus.

Moreland's producing credits include this season's highest grossing revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson with Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, recently on Broadway; and Funny Girl, currently running on Broadway.

Moreland works closely with TDF and is an active member of the Broadway League's Board of Governors where he is also Co-Chair of the Multicultural Task Force. He is a Trustee of the Board for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

"We are delighted to welcome Brian Moreland to our Board of Trustees," said Board Chairman, Bob Wankel. "As both an Academy alumnus and a thriving Broadway producer, he brings a unique perspective to our board. Brian's expertise, passion for theatre, and dedication to service will benefit the Academy and will help to further our mission to provide world-class actor training."

The American Academy of Dramatic Arts was founded in 1884 as the first conservatory for actors in the English-speaking world. Today, The Academy trains a diverse community of emerging actors from across the globe to thrive as professional artists and collaborators. With campuses in New York City and Los Angeles, The Academy offers a two-year conservatory program, a third-year Company repertory program, and a wide variety of intensive courses through its summer programs. The Academy's New York Campus is offering a new programmatic area of emphasis in Musical Theatre beginning in Fall 2023.

Academy alumni have been nominated for 111 Oscars, 347 Emmys and 95 Tonys. Notable graduates include Kirk Douglas, Spencer Tracy, Lauren Bacall, Robert Redford, Grace Kelly, John Cassavetes, Christine Ebersole, Danny DeVito, Paul Rudd, and Adam Scott.

For more information, please visit www.aada.edu.



