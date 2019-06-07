The Ally Coalition Presents FEEL THE PRIDE An Immersive Installation Celebrating WorldPride

For the month of June, NYC Pride welcomes WorldPride as it marks the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and a half century of LGBTQI+ liberation. To celebrate, The Ally Coalition has created a community-driven sound and light experience, featuring a soundscape by St. Vincent that is generated by user messages. The experience is powered by Microsoft AI technology and explores powerful feelings of hope, anger, joy, and determination.

Feel the Pride is an immersive experience that takes guests on a journey through the feelings behind Pride. First, users share what Pride means to them - either at the installation or on Twitter using #FeelThePride. Microsoft's Sentiment Analysis then translates these messages into a generative sound and light experience. Sounds by St. Vincent and a colorful lighting display evolve based on the sentiment of each message, representing the global community's feelings about Pride. Once guests have experienced the installation, they have the opportunity to take action through signing up online to volunteer, learn more, or donate through LGBTQI+ activist organization GLAAD.

Nonprofit activist group The Ally Coalition envisioned an experience that would amplify the passion of this community, allowing participants to share their emotions, and connecting them to others.

Jack and Rachel Antonoff, co-founders of The Ally Coalition, say, "We're so thrilled that with the help of Microsoft, St. Vincent, and organizations like GLAAD, we'll be able to experience what Pride means in a whole new way while honoring the 50th anniversary of Stonewall."

St. Vincent comments, "It feels very reassuring and hopeful that Pride, which started as a fringe movement for only the bravest, has become a mainstream movement with allies in all sectors."

Composing for this type of experience, St. Vincent had to consider how the piece would come together for visitors.

"Each "soundscape" piece needed to be somewhat modular - to relate to one another in tempo and key, but be distinct in tone and feeling. So I approached this like a puzzle, with perfectly polished pieces that fit together but that can also stand alone. I hope to elicit real emotion from visitors, from fear to joy."

Feel The Pride will run from June 15-30, located at 568 Broadway (at Prince St), New York. More information can be found at theallycoalition.org/pride.





