The Academy Of American Poets Presents Its 2020â€“2021 Fallâ€“Winter Season

The Academy of American Poets is pleased to present its Fall-Winter Season, which will be entirely virtual and run from September 2020 through February 2021.

Programs include a reading and panel discussions by the Academy of American Poets Chancellors at the biennial Geraldine R. Dodge Poetry Festival; Books Noted Live, a series of readings and conversations featuring poets with new or forthcoming titles; and the Blaney Lecture presented by Adrian Matejka, author of the graphic novel Last On His Feet (Liveright, 2021) and the poetry collection Map to the Stars (Penguin Books, 2017), a finalist for the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize, and a 2019 Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow.

The Academy of American Poets' 2020-2021 Fall-Winter season is made possible in part by support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the New York State Council on the Arts.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. EDT: "Books Noted Live: A Reading and Conversation" with HonorÃ©e Fanonne Jeffers, author of The Age of Phillis (Wesleyan University Press, 2020), which was longlisted for the 2020 National Book Award for Poetry, and Tyree Daye, author of Cardinal (Copper Canyon Press, 2020). Free with registration.

To order Jeffers' book, visit: https://bookshop.org/a/262/9780819579492



To pre-order Daye's book, visit: https://bookshop.org/a/262/9781556595738

Thursday, October 1 at 7 p.m. EDT: "A Q+A with Maggie Smith." An exclusive conversation with poet Maggie Smith about her forthcoming book, Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change (Simon & Schuster, 2020). Available only to members at the Patron level and above. To become a Patron of the Academy of American Poets and join this free event, visit: https://poets.org/membership

To pre-order Smith's book, visit: https://bookshop.org/a/262/9781982132071

Sunday, October 4 at 10 a.m. EST: "New Works: A Poetry Reading" at the Brooklyn Book Festival with Aria Aber, Ricky Maldonado, John Murillo, and Diannely Antigua, introduced by Nikay Paredes, the Academy of American Poets' Programs Manager. The Brooklyn Book Festival, the largest free literary event in New York City, is now a virtual program for all from September 28-October 5, including Bookend Events. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, October 7 at 8 p.m. EDT: "World in Verse: A Multilingual Poetry Reading" and celebration of the winners of the 2020 Poems in Translation Contest from Words Without Borders in partnership with the Academy of American Poets. Featuring readings by Bryan Mendoza, Enrique Villasis, Bernard Capinpin, Chenxin Jiang, plus others and hosted by contest judge David Tomas Martinez. Free with registration.

Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. EDT: "Books Noted Live: A Reading and Conversation" with Pamela Sneed, author of Funeral Diva (City Lights Books, 2020) and Aditi Machado, author of Emporium (Nightboat Books, 2020) and winner of the 2019 James Laughlin Award from the Academy of American Poets. Free with registration.

To pre-order Sneed's book, visit: https://bookshop.org/a/262/9780872868113



To pre-order Machado's book, visit: https://bookshop.org/a/262/9781643620299

Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. EDT: "Books Noted Live: A Reading and Conversation" with Yona Harvey, author of You Don't Have to Go to Mars for Love (Four Way Books, 2020) and Taylor Johnson, author of Inheritance (Alice James Books, 2020). Free with registration.

To order Harvey's book, visit: https://fourwaybooks.com/site/you-dont-have-to-go-to-mars-for-love-by-yona-harvey/



To pre-order Johnson's book, visit: https://bookshop.org/a/262/9781948579131

Friday, October 30 at 7 p.m. EDT: "Books Noted Live: A Reading and Conversation" with Kazim Ali, author of The Voice of Sheila Chandra (Alice James Books, 2020) and Joshua Bennett, author of Owed (Penguin Books, 2020). Free with registration.

To order Ali's book, visit: https://bookshop.org/a/262/9781948579124

