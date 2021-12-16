The 92nd Street Y Presents Musicians From The New York Philharmonic & Gilles Vonsattel, Piano Play Beethoven, Brahms, And Clara Schumann

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Musicians from the New York Philharmonic & Gilles Vonsattel, piano play Beethoven, Brahms, and Clara Schumann as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on March 6, 2022 at 3pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

92Y continues its collaboration with the New York Philharmonic with an extension of the orchestra's new Schumann Connection series centered on the music of Robert Schumann and new works reflecting on the Robert-Clara relationship. This intimate chamber music concert, featuring musicians from the New York Philharmonic and award-winning pianist Gilles Vonsattel, explores the intimacy of the Clara Schumann/Brahms connection. Featuring a selection of Clara Schumann's solo piano works and her Three Romances, Op. 22, juxtaposed with Brahms' C-Minor Piano Quartet, which magnificently captures his unrequited love for Clara in music. Also on the program, an early Beethoven work, the composer's G-Major String Trio.

C. SCHUMANN: Selections for solo piano to be announced

BEETHOVEN: String Trio in G Major, Op. 9, No. 1

C. SCHUMANN: Three Pieces for violin and piano, Op. 22

BRAHMS: Piano Quartet No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 60