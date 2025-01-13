The 92nd Street Y Presents AN EVENING WITH ROSANNE CASH This February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash in a one-night-only Lyrics & Lyricists special event on Thursday, February 13.

Cash joins us with musician, co-writer, and partner John Leventhal, for an evening of songs from her lyrical body of work, including “A Feather's Not a Bird,” “Blue Moon with Heartache,” “Long Black Veil,” “The Sunken Lands,” “The Wheel,” and more.

The concert also includes classics from the American folk and roots songbooks, the premiere of a new song from her forthcoming album and a preview of her first foray into musical theater, with music from Broadway's upcoming Norma Rae – an adaptation of the Oscar-winning film, for which she is the lyricist.

A masterful storyteller, Cash shares stories around the creation of the songs, lyric writing, the stories within the songs, the difference between writing in first person and writing in character, and what it is like co-writing with her husband.

“I've been a songwriter for over 45 years, and songwriting is still my first love,” comments Cash. “Music is the language behind language, the way we communicate when we don't know what to say, and the way we touch and express our own longing to be in the world, or to transcend the world. A backbeat and a rhyme is one of the most powerful forces in the universe and I'm fortunate to be in the service of that power.”