Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and More Join List of Presents for 90th Annual Academy Awards

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd today announced 10 more presenters for the 90th Oscars telecast. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, "The Oscars" will air live Sunday, March 4, on The ABC Television Network.



The additional presenters include Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya.

"Together, these artists represent some of the most beloved movies of our generation," said De Luca and Todd. "It's an honor to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage."

Gadot recently starred in "Wonder Woman" (2017) and "Justice League" (2017). Her credits also include "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016), "Criminal" (2016), "Keeping Up with the Joneses" (2016), "Triple 9" (2016), "Furious 7" (2015), "Furious 6" (2013), "Fast Five" (2011) and "Fast & Furious" (2009). Gadot will next appear in "Wonder Woman 2."



Hamill recently starred in the Oscar-nominated "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017). Additionally, he starred in the Oscar-winning films "The EMPIRE Strikes Back" (1980) and "Star Wars" (1977), as well as the Oscar-nominated "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015). His recent film credits also include "Brigsby Bear" (2017) and "Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2014). Hamill will next appear in "Con Man."



Hammer starred in the Oscar-nominated film "Call Me by Your Name" (2017). He also starred in the Oscar-winning "The Social Network" (2010). Hammer's credits also include the Oscar-nominated films "Nocturnal Animals" (2016) and "The Lone Ranger" (2013). He will next appear in "Hotel Mumbai," "On the Basis of Sex" and "Sorry to Bother You."



Isaac recently starred in the Oscar-nominated "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017). Additionally, he starred in the Oscar-winning "Ex Machina" (2014), as well as the Oscar-nominated films "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015) and "Inside Llewyn Davis" (2013). Recent credits also include "Suburbicon" (2017) and "The Promise" (2016). He will next appear in "Annihilation" and "Life Itself."

An actor, playwright and composer, Miranda received an Oscar-nomination for his Original Song "How Far I'll Go" from the film "Moana" (2016). He is best known for creating and starring in the Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "In the Heights." For this work, he has been recognized with Tony Awards®, Grammy Awards® and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama ("Hamilton"). He will next appear in "Mary Poppins Returns."



Rodriguez lent her voice to the Oscar-nominated animated feature film "Ferdinand" (2017) as well as "The Star" (2017). Her film credits also include "Deepwater Horizon" (2016). Rodriguez will next appear in "Annihilation" and "Miss Bala."



Saint won an Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for "On the Waterfront" (1954), her feature film debut. Saint's extensive body of work includes the Oscar-winning films "Grand Prix" (1966) and "Exodus" (1960), as well as the Oscar-nominated films "Superman Returns" (2006), "The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!" (1966), "North by Northwest" (1959), "Raintree County" (1957) and "A Hatful of Rain" (1957). Her film credits also include "Winter's Tale" (2014), "Because of Winn-Dixie" (2005), "Don't Come Knocking" (2005) and "All Fall Down" (1962).



Studi most recently starred in "Hostiles" (2017). His starring credits also include the Oscar-winning films "Avatar" (2009), "The Last of the Mohicans" (1992) and "Dances with Wolves" (1990). Additionally, he appeared in the Oscar-nominated films "The New World" (2005) and "Geronimo: An American Legend" (1993). He will next appear in "A Dog's Way Home."



Tran starred in the Oscar-nominated "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017). Her feature film credits also include "XOXO" (2016). She made her feature film debut in "Untouchable" (2011).



Actress and singer Zendaya starred in the Oscar-nominated film "The Greatest Showman" (2017). Her film credits also include "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017). She will next lend her voice to the animated feature films "Duck Duck Goose" and "Smallfoot."

Previously announced presenters are:

Mahershala Ali

Chadwick Boseman

Viola Davis

Laura Dern

Jennifer Garner

Greta Gerwig

Tiffany Haddish

Tom Holland

Kumail Nanjiani

Margot Robbie

Emma Stone

Daniela Vega



The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on The ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. "The Oscars," produced by De Luca and Todd and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, also will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Additionally, "The Oscars: All Access" live stream from the red carpet and backstage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Oscar.com.

