The 40th Annual Telly Awards Announce Winner And CBS Interactive As First Ever Company Of The Year

Marking its 40th anniversary as the world's largest honor for video and television content across all screens, The Telly Awards announced this year's winners, including animated, environmentally-conscious standouts like Passion Pictures & CNN's "There's a Rang-Tan in my Bedroom", live streaming favorite DC Entertainment's "DC Daily Live with Kevin Smith", Netflix's drag show music video of Dolly Parton's legendary "Jolene"and CBS Interactive's viral juggernaut for "The Late Late Show with James Corden: The Biggest Baby Shark Ever" starring a crooning Josh Groban and Sophie Turner. A resurgence of documentary filmmaking also prompted top honors for a diverse range of companies: ESPN, AETN, AJ+, HBO Latin America, and PBS.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honors video and television made for all screens and is judged by The Telly Award Judging Council; a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology.

View all of the winners of the 40th Annual Telly Awards winners at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

Also, for the first time ever, The Telly Awards has crowned a Telly Company of the Year: CBS Interactive - recognizing years of achievement across platforms with video content from its many properties like Chowhound, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and CNET who created the widely shared video "Mark Zuckerberg explains the internet to old people". Their commitment to creating great work, online and off, truly embodies the full breadth of platforms and screens the Tellys honor.

This year's winners not only represent a further broadening of the online landscape to embrace more documentary, scripted and even episodic pieces, but an increased focus on Branded Content and innovative new platforms like VR and Social Streaming.

"We spend a lot of time listening to the creative community and our industry to better understand where the opportunities are for storytelling, and Social and Branded Content rose head and shoulders above the rest," said Telly's managing director Sabrina Dridje. "CBS Interactive especially should be commended for its approach to social and online video. These are areas that take a specific set of skills to produce great work, and as an organization honoring video and television content, spotlighting their efforts is fundamental to our mission."

In addition to a refreshed mission and recent rebrand, this year's Telly Awards boasted a new roster of judges, comprising the most diverse and elite group of television and video industry leaders in the award's history. Entries were evaluated by jury members from creative powerhouse Droga5, next generation motion picture studio Ryot, Condé Nast, Framestore, Vimeo, Vice, A&E Networks and more.

Indicative of their renewed multi-screen focus is the VR category, which recognized Google's "Back to the Moon", an animated fairytale adventure that celebrates the life and art of French illusionist and film director Georges Méliès, and BBDO DUBLIN's "Consequences" which shows the tragic results of a night of drinking and driving. Tribeca and New York Film Festival favorite "Fire Escape" also won VR gold for its gripping story centered on solving a murder mystery.

Meanwhile, newer studios and networks also found success with Stept Studios, Blue Chalk Media, and SoulPancakepicking up awards in various categories.

In Online and Social Video, publishers made their mark with Wired, Vogue, Vanity Fair and Bon Appétit all being recognized. Additionally, Verizon Media earned 4 golds for their in-depth online video profiles "This Tattoo Artist Has Been Inking for 46 Years", "Anthony Mancinelli: The World's Oldest Barber" and webseries "Real Life Love".

Additional 40th Annual Telly highlights from this year's winners include:

Branded Content

National Geographic won for "A Wild Lager Story" in Videography / Cinematography

Passion Pictures & CNN won for "What is Beauty?" in 2D Animation

Univision Communications Inc. won for "Target Holiday" in Commercials

WeTransfer won for "Breaking The Circle" in Directing

Dow Jones won for "Chasing Ambition" in Campaign: Branding

Social Video

Condé Nast won for Wired's "Former CIA Chief Explains How Spies Use Disguises" in General: Education & Discovery

PBS Digital Studios won for PBS Digital Studios "It's Okay to be Smart " in Series: Education & Discovery

AETN won for "Native American Campaign" in Series: Culture & Lifestyle

AJ+ won for "Canada's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women" in General: News & Information

Television

AETN won for "We Are One" in Sports

CBS Interactive won for "Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke" in Comedy

ESPN Films won for "30 for 30 Shorts: Locked In" in Documentary: Individual

HBO Latin America won for "O Negócio" in Directing

Adult Swim won for "Final Deployment 4: Queen Battle - Walkthrough" in Use of Humor

Online Series/Shows/Segments

PBS Digital Studios won for "Do We Need a President of the United States | America From Scratch" in Social Issues

Viacom Media Networks won for "Real Life Love" in Webseries: Documentary

Culture Trip won for "Hungerlust" in Documentary: Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won for "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" in Entertainment

Fast Company & Inc Magazine won for "Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper turned their chemistry into a side career" in Entertainment

Website

www.TellyAwards.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You