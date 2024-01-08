The 26th Annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café Partners with Acura for Two Days of Live Music

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announces its return to the Sundance Film Festival for the 26th Annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café in partnership with longtime sponsor and official vehicle of the festival, Acura.

As part of Acura's festival programming, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café will host two days of live music performances and interviews with top film music composers on Sunday, January 21 and Monday, January 22 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM. The Music Café will be located within Acura's venue at 480 Swede Alley at 5th street, Park City, UT. More details, including participating songwriters and composers, will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more than 25 years, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café has highlighted diverse voices while celebrating the marriage of sight and sound in the art of filmmaking. This year's Café will feature exclusive sets from some of today's most exciting songwriters, plus insightful conversations with the composers and filmmakers of some of this year's most anticipated films. In the past, ASCAP has hosted songwriters and artists including Patti Smith, Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, Andrew Bird, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste & Stay Human, Neil Young & Graham Nash, Sting & J. Ralph, Michael McDonald, Leon Bridges, Michael Franti, Flying Lotus, Seu Jorge & Jaques Morelenbaum, Saul Williams, Peter Gabriel, Madison Cunningham, Ben Harper, India.Arie, Brandy Clark, Kings of Leon, Lee Ann Womack, Jason Mraz, Damien Rice, David Gray, LeAnn Rimes, Rufus Wainwright, Wyclef Jean, Jon Brion, Imogen Heap, Donovan, Nickel Creek, and Rodney Crowell.

For the latest information on ASCAP events at the Sundance Film Festival, follow ASCAP on X, Facebook and Instagram, and through the event hashtag, #ASCAPMusicCafe.

ABOUT ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 960,000 members representing more than 18 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive brand committed to delivering expressive styling, innovative engineering and high-performance, all built on the brand's Precision Crafted Performance DNA. The Acura lineup consists of two sport sedans, the Integra and TLX, and three sport-utility vehicles, the RDX, MDX and all-electric ZDX. A line of high-performance Type S variants further demonstrate the virtues of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.