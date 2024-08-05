The 13th Annual MORNINGSIDE LIGHTS To Illuminate Morningside Heights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arts Initiative and Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts present the thirteenth edition of a favorite community tradition MORNINGSIDE LIGHTS: "IN RETROSPECT: 100 Years of New York Art" on Saturday, September 21, 2024, 8PM.

Morningside Lights returns this fall, illuminating the night in a procession of awe-inspiring handmade lanterns floating through Morningside Park to Columbia's campus. This year's theme, In Retrospect, celebrates how a century of New York art

has shaped our image of where and how we live.

This unique neighborhood tradition includes a week of free community arts workshops leading up to the procession, where participants create the lanterns.

Concept and direction by PROCESSIONAL ARTS WORKSHOP Alex Kahn and Sophia Michahelles, artistic directors. Presented in collaboration with the Friends of Morningside Park. Events include Daily Lantern-Building Workshops: Sept. 14-20 ay Miller Theatre at Columbia University (116th St. and Broadway) and the Illuminated Procession: Saturday, September 21, 8PM. Begins in Morningside Park (116th St. and Morningside Ave.)

All events are free and open to the public.

Sign up at morningside-lights.com.

From Melissa Smey, Executive Director Arts Initiative and Miller Theatre:

“We are excited to welcome fall at Columbia with Morningside Lights, a beloved neighborhood tradition now in its 13th year. We will welcome new friends and returning participants to the Miller stage for workshops led by Alex Kahn and Sophia Michahelles of Processional Arts Workshop. With their expert guidance, participants will collaborate in creative workshops and an illuminated public procession in Morningside Park on the theme of 100 years of New York art. This is such a rich and vibrant source of inspiration and I am eager to see the results. It is going to be spectacular.”

The 13th annual MORNINGSIDE LIGHTS, produced by the Arts Initiative and Miller Theatre at Columbia University, returns with In Retrospect, a shared celebration of a century of the New York art and artists that have shaped our vision of the city, or inspired us to evolve, learn, and move forward. Presented in collaboration with the Friends of Morningside Park, each of the 50+ community-built lanterns will pay tribute to 100 years of art through an illuminated retrospective of New York's rich and radical visual culture. In a community procession through Morningside Park, a mobile, glowing art gallery will take shape, representing transformative art and artists, and reminding us how myriad ways of seeing can cohabit and enrich one singular space.

Free lantern-building workshops will be hosted daily at Miller Theatre from September 14-20. Workshops are geared toward adults and teens, but children ages 10 and up are welcome if working with a participating adult. Workshop registration opens on Wednesday, September 4.

The workshops culminate in an illuminated procession of community creations that will light up Morningside Park on Saturday, September 21. For more information visit www.morningside-lights.com.