Terry Gilliam to Direct INTO THE WOODS at the Old Vic

Monty Python's Terry Gilliam is set to direct Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods this winter at London's Old Vic Theatre.

An official announcement containing further details on the production are forthcoming.

This modern twist on classic fairy tales begins with characters you know and love, like Cinderella and her wicked step-sisters, Rapunzel and The Witch, Jack and his beleaguered mom, Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, and other favorites.

But what will they discover when they venture away from home and into the dangerous, wild, and often unpredictable woods? It's a soaring musical about the power of wishes-and what really happens when they come true.





