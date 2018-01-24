Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Announces Los Angeles and Toronto Engagements

It was announced today that Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations will bring the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to Los Angeles and Toronto, following the previously announced upcoming engagement at Washington, D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts this summer.

Performances at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles begin on August 21, 2018 and run through September 30, 2018, with an official opening night set for Friday, August 24. Performances at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre begin October 10, 2018 and run through November 17.

With a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and a score made up of The Temptation's iconic hit songs, Ain't Too Proud recently ended its record-breaking, world premiere run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it became the highest grossing production in that theater's nearly 50-year history. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo. (Toronto audiences will have the added pleasure of welcoming back hometown theatrical heroes, McAnuff and Trujillo.)

Before The Temptations became the greatest R&B group of all time (Billboard magazine 2017), they were just five young guys on the streets of Detroit. After getting discovered by Berry Gordy and signed to his brand-new label, Motown Records, it took them 24 tries before they finally had a hit song. The rest is history - how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini(projection design), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), and Steve Rankin (fight direction). Orchestrations are by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour.

Tickets for the Ahmanson's 2018 - 2019 season, are currently only available to renewing subscribers. Current subscribers can call (213) 972-4444 or login to their account at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org to renew. To be placed on a priority waiting list for group sales, please call (213) 972-7231. Tickets to the Toronto engagement at The Princess of Wales Theatre will be available first to Mirvish subscribers. Non-subscription tickets will be available at a later date. Please visit www.mirvish.com for information.

Photo: Kevin Berne/Berkeley Repertory Theare

