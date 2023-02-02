Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Now Accepting Entries for 5th Annual Contest

Write Out Loud is accepting submissions for their fifth annual songwriting contest, led by the Write Out Loud team - Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) and the Write Out Loud team - Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Josh Collopy, and Sarah Glugatch.

How It Works:

Musical Theatre Writers can submit original songs via writeoutloudcontest.com through 11:59PM on February 28, 2023. A team of industry adjudicators will assist in reviewing submissions this spring. Three to five winning songs will be selected and recorded by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on Apple Music and Spotify. Winners will also have their song showcased at an NYC concert along with song selections from up to 10 Write Out Loud finalists.

Of the contest, Louderman has said, "What started with an Instagram Story & a Google Form has flourished into a 501(c)3 Non-profit organization that empowers the next generation of Musical Theatre songwriters!"

Past winners include: India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah KwamÃ©, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Pena, Kat Siciliano, Emmet Smith, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan.

Check out viral past contest hits like 'Little Miss Perfect,' by 2019 winner Joriah KwamÃ©; and "The Ugly Side of Me" by 2022 winner Emmet Smith.

Follow @writeoutloudcontest on IG and subscribe to Write Out Loud on Youtube for more information and exclusive content.