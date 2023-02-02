Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Now Accepting Entries for 5th Annual Contest

Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Now Accepting Entries for 5th Annual Contest

Musical Theatre Writers can submit original songs through 11:59PM on February 28, 2023.

Feb. 02, 2023 Â 

Write Out Loud is accepting submissions for their fifth annual songwriting contest, led by the Write Out Loud team - Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) and the Write Out Loud team - Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Josh Collopy, and Sarah Glugatch.

How It Works:

Musical Theatre Writers can submit original songs via writeoutloudcontest.com through 11:59PM on February 28, 2023. A team of industry adjudicators will assist in reviewing submissions this spring. Three to five winning songs will be selected and recorded by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on Apple Music and Spotify. Winners will also have their song showcased at an NYC concert along with song selections from up to 10 Write Out Loud finalists.

Of the contest, Louderman has said, "What started with an Instagram Story & a Google Form has flourished into a 501(c)3 Non-profit organization that empowers the next generation of Musical Theatre songwriters!"

Past winners include: India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah KwamÃ©, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Pena, Kat Siciliano, Emmet Smith, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan.

Check out viral past contest hits like 'Little Miss Perfect,' by 2019 winner Joriah KwamÃ©; and "The Ugly Side of Me" by 2022 winner Emmet Smith.

Follow @writeoutloudcontest on IG and subscribe to Write Out Loud on Youtube for more information and exclusive content.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits includingÂ SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: First Look at Katie Holmes & More in THE WANDERERS Photo
Photos: First Look at Katie Holmes & More in THE WANDERERS
Get a first look at Katie Holmes, Eddie Kaye Thomas and more in The Wanderers at Roundabout Theatre Company!
Museum of Broadway to Celebrate the Legacy of SHUFFLE ALONG Photo
Museum of Broadway to Celebrate the Legacy of SHUFFLE ALONG
On Wednesday, February 8 at 6pm at the Museum of Broadway, Caseen Gaines will be joined by John McWhorter for a conversation about the lasting legacy of the the Shuffle Along.
Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Responds to School SPELLING BEE Cancelation Photo
Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Responds to School SPELLING BEE Cancelation
Watch Jesse Tyler Ferguson share his thoughts about the the Cardinal Schools Board of Education canceling a spring production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee after deeming the musical 'not family-freindly.'
Rebel Wilson, Ledisi & More Join ROMEO & JULIET Pop Musical Movie Photo
Rebel Wilson, Ledisi & More Join ROMEO & JULIET Pop Musical Movie
Rebel Wilson, Clara Rugaard, Jamie Ward, Rupert Everett, Jason Isaacs and Derek Jacobi will star inÂ Timothy Scott Bogartâ€™s new Romeo & Juliet pop musical movie. The cast will also includeÂ Tony Award-winner Dan Fogler,Â Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Rupert Graves, and Grammy Award-winners Tayla Parx and Ledisi.

More Hot Stories For You


Joshua Malina to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March; David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy & More to DepartJoshua Malina to Join the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT in March; David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy & More to Depart
February 2, 2023

New cast members will be joining Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppardâ€™s Olivier Award-winning Best New Play. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLESConcord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For Noah Haidle's BIRTHDAY CANDLES
February 2, 2023

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Noah Haidleâ€™s Birthday Candles. This tender and funny Broadway hit is now available for performance by professional and amateur theatres.
BEAUTIFUL Is Now Available for Limited Licensing from MTIBEAUTIFUL Is Now Available for Limited Licensing from MTI
February 2, 2023

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI)Â announces today that Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is now available for a limited licensing window.
Judy Kaye, Cady Huffman, and More Will Take Part in Immersive, Theatrical Restaurant, JOURNEYJudy Kaye, Cady Huffman, and More Will Take Part in Immersive, Theatrical Restaurant, JOURNEY
February 2, 2023

JOURNEY, a unique dining entertainment enterprise from Tony Award winning producer Marc Routh, introduces theatrical gastronomy to New York City with an exciting blend of immersive video installations, fine dining, fashion tech, and theatre.
Happy Groundhog Day! Celebrate with a Look Back on GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICALHappy Groundhog Day! Celebrate with a Look Back on GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL
February 2, 2023

Happy Groundhog Day! You know what that means - we're celebrating the occasion by taking a look back on Groundhog Day The Musical, which premiered on Broadway in April 2017 after its acclaimed run in London's West End!
share