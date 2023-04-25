Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tan Dun leads The Orchestra Now in 'An Afternoon at the Aviary'

The concert is on Sunday, May 21 at 3 PM.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer and conductor Tan Dun returns to Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater to lead TŌN in An Afternoon at the Aviary, the Orchestra's last performance in New York City this season, on Sunday, May 21 at 3 PM. The bird-themed program includes two of Dun's own works: Passacaglia: Secret of Wind and Birds and Contrabass Concerto: Wolf Totem; as well as Dinicu's The Lark and Stravinsky's The Firebird Suite.

Tan Dun Conducts: An Afternoon at the Aviary

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3 PM

Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall

Tan Dun, conductor

Yida An, violin

Milad Daniari, bass

Grigoraș Dinicu: Ciocârlia (The Lark)

Tan Dun: Contrabass Concerto: Wolf Totem

Tan Dun: Passacaglia: Secret of Wind and Birds

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite

Romanian violin virtuoso and composer Grigoraş Ionică Dinicu's spectacular Ciocârlia (The Lark) opens the concert. Based on a Romanian folk music tune supposedly composed by his grandfather Angheluș Dinicu for the pan flute, the virtuosic work is a soloist showpiece, performed by violinist Yida An, a 2024 graduate of Bard Conservatory's Graduate Instrumental Arts Program. Tan Dun's Contrabass Concerto: Wolf Totem, was inspired by the Chinese novel Wolf Totem by Jiang Rong, which describes the dying culture of the Mongols. The symbol of the Mongolian wolf-represented by the bass-and its life in the grasslands mirrored for the composer the human spirit and our relationship to the natural world. Bassist Milad Daniari, a graduate of TŌN's inaugural class, is featured. Tan Dun's second work on the program, Passacaglia: Secret of Wind and Birds, was commissioned by Carnegie Hall in 2015 for the National Youth Orchestra of the USA and draws on both Eastern and Western musical forms. The work incorporates sounds of nature with those digitally recorded and played on smartphones, turning the devices into instruments that reflect on modern life. The afternoon closes with Stravinsky's Firebird Suite, a ballet and orchestral concert work commissioned by ballet impresario Sergei Diaghilev for the 1920 season of his Ballets Russes. The plot tells the story of an evil ogre's defeat through the intervention of the Firebird, a miraculous creature from Russian fairytales. The work's premiere brought the relatively unknown Stravinsky to international acclaim.

Tickets priced at $25-$50 are available online at jazz.org, by calling CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, or at the Jazz at Lincoln Center box office at Broadway & 60th, Ground Floor. Ticket holders will need to comply with the venue's health and safety requirements, which can be found here.






Related Stories
Review Roundup: Sean Hayes Stars In GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: Sean Hayes Stars In GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR On Broadway!
The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opens on Broadway tonight, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27. Read reviews for the production!
Video: Watch Highlights from SUMMER, 1976 on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from SUMMER, 1976 on Broadway
Previews are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, which has been extended for two weeks through Saturday, June 10 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Watch the cast in action in this video!
& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow Photo
& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow
The cast of & Juliet will perform on Late Night With Seth Meyers tomorrow, April 25. & Juliet's story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' 'That's The Way It Is,' 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' and many more.
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy Photo
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy
Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/25: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Reviews; Plus a Message From Stephanie J. Block!Wake Up With BWW 4/25: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Reviews; Plus a Message From Stephanie J. Block!
April 25, 2023

Top stories: Read all of the reviews for Good Night, Oscar, plus check out an exclusive video message from @StephanieJBlock in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Meet the Cast of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW, Beginning Previews Tonight!
April 25, 2023

The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan officially begins performances tonight, April 25. Meet the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window!
Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90
April 24, 2023

Veteran award-winning actor Ron Faber, whose Broadway appearances included “First Monday in October” with Henry Fonda and “Medea” with Irene Papas, died March 26 after a two-month battle with lung cancer. He was 90.
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero UnderstudyWICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy
April 24, 2023

Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023. 
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68
April 24, 2023

Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer.
share