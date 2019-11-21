Tan Dun Conducts TŌN In U.S. Premiere Of His Violin Concerto At Lincoln Center
Tan Dun, world-renowned composer, conductor, and Dean of the Bard College Conservatory of Music, will take the podium for the opening concert of The Orchestra Now's Rose Theater series at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Dec. 15, 2019. The program will be highlighted by the U.S. premiere of Dun's 2018 Violin Concerto: Rhapsody and Fantasia featuring the award-winning Norwegian violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing, who recently premiered Dun's Fire Ritual - A Musical Ritual for Victims of War with the Oslo Philharmonic. Hemsing is also the subject of the upcoming documentary Forte directed by David Donnelly, focusing on women in the arts. Other works on the concert include Stravinsky's Fireworks, Debussy's Rhapsody for Clarinet with Hungarian soloist and TŌN musician Viktor Tóth; and Bartók's The Miraculous Mandarin Suite.
Also in December, TŌN presents Honeggger, Vallotton & the Avant-Garde in Paris, the second installment of its popular Sight & Sound series at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in which conductor and music historian Leon Botstein explores the parallels between orchestral music and the visual arts (Dec. 8, 2019).
Sight & Sound Series at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium
Honegger, Vallotton & the Avant-Garde in Paris
Sunday December 8, 2019 at 2 PM
Composer Arthur Honegger and painter Félix Vallotton were both Swiss nationals who spent the larger part of their careers in Paris, where they became part of the avant-garde scene in music (Le Six) and art (Les Nabis). Both explored the intersection of tradition and modernism. Honegger's first symphony mirrors the magnetism of Paris in the 1920s, and this event marks the work's first NYC performance in 58 years. All presentations in this series offer a discussion accompanied by musical excerpts performed by The Orchestra Now, with on-screen artworks followed by a full performance and audience Q&A.
Leon Botstein, conductor
Honegger: Symphony No. 1*
The Artwork of Félix Vallotton
*First NYC performance in 58 years
Presented in conjunction with the exhibition Félix Vallotton: Painter of Disquiet, on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art through January 26, 2020
Tickets priced at $30-$50; Bring the Kids for $1. All tickets include same-day museum admission. Tickets may be purchased online at metmuseum.org/sightandsound, by calling The Met at 212.570.3949, or at The Great Hall at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
TŌN Rose Theater Series
Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall
Tan Dun Conducts Stravinsky, Debussy & Bartók
Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3 PM
Tan Dun, conductor
Eldbjørg Hemsing, violin
Viktor Tóth, clarinet
Stravinsky: Fireworks
Tan Dun: Violin Concerto: Rhapsody and Fantasia (U.S. Premiere)
Debussy: Rhapsody for Clarinet
Bartók: The Miraculous Mandarin Suite
Tickets priced at $25-$50 are available online at jazz.org, by calling CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, or at the Jazz at Lincoln Center box office at Broadway & 60th, Ground Floor.
