Tamika Lawrence and Caleb Teicher Join Lineup for KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee

KTP’s Juke Joint Jubilee returns to Midnight Theatre on January 15th.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 2 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 3 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23

Tamika Lawrence and Caleb Teicher Join Lineup for KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee

Back by popular demand, KTP’s Juke Joint Jubilee is a bimonthly artist salon created and curated by Broadway veteran Kyle Taylor Parker and presented by Midnight Theatre; a new luxury performance venue in Hudson Yards. On January 15th, in celebration of Dr. King Day KTP will be Joined by the dynamic talents of Tamika Lawrence ( Caroline or Change, Black No more, Come From Away, ) and Caleb Teicher (Regina Spektor live on Broadway) for a joyous evening of music and conversation.

The evening will feature a setlist of songs that highlight traditional blues music made famous by the likes of Dinah Washington and Nina Simone, as well as uniquely reworked arrangements of songs from today’s Top 100. Directed by Dionne Figgins (Motown, Smokey Joe’s Cafe) with music direction by Darnell White, Parker promises an evening of luxury, levity, and release that is sure to nourish heart, mind, and soul.

Tamika Lawrence is a Two Time Grammy-winning singer, Actor, and Writer. Some movie and television credits include Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, series regular on That Damn Michael Che Show, Better Nate Than Ever. In 2022, Tamika received a Drama Desk Nomination for her work in Black No More, written by Black Thought of The Roots and John Ridley of 12 Years A Slave. Broadway Credits include: Caroline Or Change, Gettin’ The Band Back Together, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen Beautiful, If/Then, Matilda, The Book of Mormon. Instagram @iamtamikalawrence

Caleb Teicher is a New York City-based choreographer and performer specializing in musically-driven dance traditions and interdisciplinary work. They've collaborated onstage and in the recording studio with celebrated music artists including Ben Folds, Regina Spektor, Eyal Vilner Big Band, Conrad Tao, Chris Celiz, Nic Gareiss, AJR, and many others.

Caleb's concert dance work has been commissioned and presented at prestigious venues including The Joyce Theater, New York City Center, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and Lincoln Center.

Additional choreographic credits include Regina Spektor on Broadway, Sister Aimee(streaming on HBOMax), and AJR's "Bang" music video. Caleb is the recipient of a 2019 New York City Center Choreographic Fellowship, a 2019 Harkness Promise Award, a 2019 NEFA National Dance Project Production Grant, and two Bessie Awards. IG: @CalebTeicher / www.CalebTeicher.net




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

Watch a montage of Purlie Victorious on Broadway, starring Leslie Odom Jr. & more!

2
Interview: Jenna Lea Rosen Is Bringing Jo March Into the 21st Century Photo
Interview: Jenna Lea Rosen Is Bringing Jo March Into the 21st Century

BroadwayWorld checks in with Jenna Lea Rosen to learn more about Jo – The Little Women Musical, her take on the classic character, and so much more.

3
Video: HADESTOWN West End Cast Performs Way Down Hadestown Photo
Video: HADESTOWN West End Cast Performs 'Way Down Hadestown'

Watch a clip of the West End cast of Hadestown performing 'Way Down Hadestown'!

4
THE BOOK OF MORMON Becomes 12th Longest Running Show Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Becomes 12th Longest Running Show

Tonight, Broadway’s The Book of Mormon plays its 4643rd performance, passing Jersey Boys to become the 12th longest running show in Broadway history.

More Hot Stories For You

Robert Nolan, Former President of ATPAM and Manager for Cameron Mackintosh Shows, Passes Away at 69Robert Nolan, Former President of ATPAM and Manager for Cameron Mackintosh Shows, Passes Away at 69
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023
Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in JapanMatthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan
Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'

Videos

Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
Videos: Watch Kennedy Center Honors Performances Video
Videos: Watch Kennedy Center Honors Performances
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You