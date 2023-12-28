Tamika Lawrence and Caleb Teicher Join Lineup for KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee

Back by popular demand, KTP’s Juke Joint Jubilee is a bimonthly artist salon created and curated by Broadway veteran Kyle Taylor Parker and presented by Midnight Theatre; a new luxury performance venue in Hudson Yards. On January 15th, in celebration of Dr. King Day KTP will be Joined by the dynamic talents of Tamika Lawrence ( Caroline or Change, Black No more, Come From Away, ) and Caleb Teicher (Regina Spektor live on Broadway) for a joyous evening of music and conversation.

The evening will feature a setlist of songs that highlight traditional blues music made famous by the likes of Dinah Washington and Nina Simone, as well as uniquely reworked arrangements of songs from today’s Top 100. Directed by Dionne Figgins (Motown, Smokey Joe’s Cafe) with music direction by Darnell White, Parker promises an evening of luxury, levity, and release that is sure to nourish heart, mind, and soul.

Tamika Lawrence is a Two Time Grammy-winning singer, Actor, and Writer. Some movie and television credits include Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, series regular on That Damn Michael Che Show, Better Nate Than Ever. In 2022, Tamika received a Drama Desk Nomination for her work in Black No More, written by Black Thought of The Roots and John Ridley of 12 Years A Slave. Broadway Credits include: Caroline Or Change, Gettin’ The Band Back Together, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen Beautiful, If/Then, Matilda, The Book of Mormon. Instagram @iamtamikalawrence

Caleb Teicher is a New York City-based choreographer and performer specializing in musically-driven dance traditions and interdisciplinary work. They've collaborated onstage and in the recording studio with celebrated music artists including Ben Folds, Regina Spektor, Eyal Vilner Big Band, Conrad Tao, Chris Celiz, Nic Gareiss, AJR, and many others.

Caleb's concert dance work has been commissioned and presented at prestigious venues including The Joyce Theater, New York City Center, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, and Lincoln Center.

Additional choreographic credits include Regina Spektor on Broadway, Sister Aimee(streaming on HBOMax), and AJR's "Bang" music video. Caleb is the recipient of a 2019 New York City Center Choreographic Fellowship, a 2019 Harkness Promise Award, a 2019 NEFA National Dance Project Production Grant, and two Bessie Awards. IG: @CalebTeicher / www.CalebTeicher.net