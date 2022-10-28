Take A Look Back at Gabriel Byrne's Journey on Broadway

Click Here for More on Walking with Ghosts

Internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne has returned to Broadway in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, adapted from his best-selling memoir of the same name.

Directed by Lonny Price, the limited engagement of Walking with Ghosts began performances on October 18, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 27, at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances only.

Learn more about Byrne's journey on Broadway by taking a walk down memory lane through his past credits!

A Moon For The Misbegotten

Opening at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 19, 2000, A Moon For the Misbegotten served as Gabriel Byrne's Broadway debut.

Byrne took on the role of James 'Jim' Tyrone, Jr., for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Play. For this role, he won a Theatre World Award.

A Moon for the Misbegotten is a play in four acts by Eugene O'Neill. The play is a sequel to O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night, with the Jim Tyrone character as an older version of Jamie Tyrone. The play premiered on Broadway in 1957 and has had four Broadway revivals, plus a West End engagement.

A Touch Of The Poet

Byrne then portrayed Cornelius Melody in A Touch of the Poet, which open on December 8, 2005 at Studio 54. For this role, Byrne took home an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor in a Play.

A Touch of the Poet is a play by Eugene O'Neill completed in 1942 but not performed until 1958, after his death. It and its sequel, More Stately Mansions, were intended to be part of a nine-play cycle entitled A Tale of Possessors Self-Dispossessed. Set in the dining room of Melody's Tavern, located in a village a few miles from Boston, it centers on ageing pub owner Major Cornelius ("Con") Melody, a braggart, social climber, and victim of the American class system in 1828 Massachusetts.

The play has been produced on Broadway four times.

Long Day's Journey Into Night

Prior to Walking With Ghosts, Byrne last appeared on Broadway in 2016 in a revival of Long Day's Journey Into Night. The play opened on April 27, 2016 at the American Airlines Theater. Byrne was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his role of James Tyrone.

Long Day's Journey into Night is a play in four acts written by Eugene O'Neill in 1939-41, first published posthumously in 1956. The work concerns the Tyrone family, consisting of parents James and Mary and their sons Edmund and Jamie. The "Long Day" refers to the setting of the play, which takes place during one day.

The play premiered in Sweden in February 1956 and then opened on Broadway in November 1956, winning the Tony Award for Best Play.

Walking With Ghosts

Now, Gabriel Byrne returns to Broadway with Walking With Ghosts, the one-man show based on his memoir of the same name.

By turns a sensory recollection of a childhood spent in a now almost vanished Ireland, a subversive commentary on stardom, and - ultimately - a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that shape our destinies, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life's journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets. Byrne's career as an actor, writer and director spanned both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films and his work on Broadway has earned him two Tony Award nominations. He earned a Golden Globe win for his work in the television drama, "In Treatment."

Premiering earlier this year at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre in an acclaimed, sold-out run, Walking with Ghosts went on to a smashing success at the Edinburgh International Festival, and also had a limited run in London's West End from September 7 - 16, before landing on Broadway.