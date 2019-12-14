Tails of Broadway: Alice Ripley Cuddles Up with Carly and Suzy

After a long week of treading the boards, what better way for performers to unwind than with the affection of a furry friend? In BroadwayWorld's Tails of Broadway, photographer Katherine Lee is capturing priceless moments between Broadway's brightest stars and their pets.

In this edition, meet Tony winner Alice Ripley's adorable kitties!

Pets' names: Suzy Q and Carly Q



Origin of name: Suzy is named after my mother. Baby Carly was found curled up on a car engine...but I also love Carly Simon!



Breed: Domestic short hair tabby/Calico



How long have you owned: Suzy 16 months, Carly 7 months.



Adoption story: Both are rescues. Suzy was rescued by my big-hearted friend Erin Moran Wiley whose neighbor found 7 kittens and their mother behind a shed in Findlay, Ohio. At times Suzy misses her kitty siblings. Carly was found curled up on a car engine in Brooklyn, and was fostered by an awesome person named Kelsey. I found Kelsey through the famous Lauren Molina who fosters cats 24/7/365. Carly is happy she moved from Brooklyn to Queens and not the UWS. Just saying.

Favorite thing to do with your pet: Play and snuggle

The naughtiest thing your pet has done: Jumped up the wall and tore down hanging items.



What would your pet's catch-phrase be: BroadwayWorld made us famous.



Fun Facts: Suzy and Carly are best friends who love to play and run in tandem together. They are also comedians. Suzy can jump three feet straight up and do a back layout to catch a treat. Carly's fur feels like marshmallow fluff, if marshmallow fluff were fur.



Alice Ripley and Suzy



Suzy and Carly



Alice Ripley and Carly



Suzy



Carly



Alice Ripley and Suzy



Suzy



Carly



Alice Ripley and Carly



Suzy



Carly