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Tabula Rasa Dance Theater Will Perform UN-CHOREOGRAPHED in June

Performances will run Friday, June 5 & Saturday, June 6.

By: Mar. 30, 2026
Tabula Rasa Dance Theater Will Perform UN-CHOREOGRAPHED in June Image

Tabula Rasa Dance Theater (TRDT), led by Artistic Director Felipe Escalante, will present Un-Choreographed June 5 & 6, 2026 at El Museo del Barrio. Featuring four commissioned world premieres, Un-Choreographed is a bold gathering of choreographic voices examining what it means to inhabit Latine identity in 2026.

The intention of Un-Choreographed is to explore, through the lens of heritage, culture, and corporeality, the lived experiences of the Latine diaspora today. Participating choreographers interpret this theme from their individual perspectives, creating a diverse range of Latine expression.

Choreographers include Théa Bautista, a Franco-Mexican-American dancer and choreographer and founder of Althea Dance Company; Tabula Rasa Dance Theater Artistic Director and choreographer Felipe Escalante; Diego Gómez, a New York City-based contemporary dancer and musical theater actor born and raised in Mexico City; and Miguel Miranda, a Peruvian multidisciplinary dancer and choreographer.

"At a time when identity and culture are increasingly and dangerously politicized in the United States, we felt an urgent need to bring Latine voices to the fore," says TRDT Founder & Artistic Director Felipe Escalante. "Un-Choreographed creates space for artists from across the diaspora to reflect on their experiences today. We're asking: what does it mean to embody heritage and lineage and how do we express that complexity onstage?"




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