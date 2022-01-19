TRU Hosts Community Gathering Via Zoom - What I Did Last Summer: How Producer Jim Kierstead Kept Productive In A Pandemic

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 80 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 1/21 - What I Did Last Summer: How Producer Jim Kierstead Kept Productive in a Pandemic. In the Room: Jim Kierstead (Tony winner for Hadestown, Kinky Boots and Pippin; plus Ain't Too Proud, The Inheritance, Waitress) talks about moving his energies into the virtual world with Broadway Virtual, a new company specializing in streamed and video content, as well as educational opportunities to help artists master the new technologies. He'll also share his journey balancing the two sides of his ambitions: playwrighting and producing.

Plus his plans for coming back to live performance. https://truonline.org/tru-community-gathering/.