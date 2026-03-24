TREMORS & TRILLINGEN To Be Presented At Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Emerging Artists Theatre will present TREMORS & TRILLINGEN, a workshop performance choreographed and performed by Letícia Cirne and Soraya Omtzigt, on April 11, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. The performance is part of the Spring 2026 Spark Theatre Festival NYC, running April 6 through April 26.

The piece explores the physical sensations of anxiety through contemporary dance, following two performers as they move from isolation toward connection.

The performance will take place at TADA Theater, located at 15 West 28th Street in New York City.

Emerging Artists Theatre’s Spark Theatre Festival NYC, founded in 2006, focuses on new work across disciplines including dance, theatre, solo performance, cabaret, and musicals.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the performance.