TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT Comedy Show Comes to The PIT Loft

Bil Dwyer will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark this month.

August 2, 2022

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that the Allman Family Revival Tour, celebrating the life and music of Gregg Allman, will return to the Beacon Theatre on Friday, December 2 at 8:00PM. Led by Gregg Allman's son Devon Allman, the evening includes performances from a variety of musicians including The Devon Allman Project; Dickey Betts' son Duane Betts; Donavon Frankenreiter; Luther Dickinson; Ivan Neville; Ian Neville; Tony Hall; Maggie Rose; Jimmy Hall; Larry McCray; Alex Orbison and the River Kittens. Dumpstaphunk will open the show. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 5 at 10:00AM.