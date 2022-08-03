TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT Comedy Show Comes to The PIT Loft

After two years of social distancing, we're ready to get CLOSE (metaphorically). Two teams of New York's best and cutest (according to our moms) improvisers will perform a "Close Quarters" improv set where every scene exists simultaneously in different spaces. This dynamic and unique improvised show will have you craving more closeness!

Featuring: Carolyn Egan, David Bluvband, Andy Vega, Brandon Dzirko, Noa Naaman, Shand Thomas, Josh Nassar, Madeleine Lloyd-Davies, Florence Friebe, Ian Herrin, Jaime Lutz, Andrew Barlow, Jon Dimakopoulos, Rachel Taenzler, Rod O'Toole, Tim Mahoney.

Title: Too Close for Comfort

Date: Thursday, August 4th

Time: 8:30PM

Location: The PIT Loft (154 West 29th Street, b/t 6th and 7th New York, New York 10001)

Fee: $10

Ticket Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189210®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthepit-nyc.com%2Fevents%2Ftoo-close-for-comfort%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1